Largest Study to Date on COVID19 Pregnancy Outcomes Published in American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology

About Dr. Greg Marchand MD (Lead Author): Dr. Marchand is the director of the Marchand Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery, as well as the fellowship program director for the Institute's SLS (Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons) Accredited fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery. Dr. Marchand is an associate professor of medicine at several medical schools in Arizona, and enjoys teaching students, fellows and residents. Dr. Marchand holds dual certifications from the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology in both general OBGYN and Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery. Dr. Marchand is also accredited as a "Master Surgeon in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery" by the Surgical Review Corporation. Dr. Marchand is extensively published and has completed a two year fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery (MIGS). Dr. Marchand is recognized internationally as a pioneer in developing laparoscopic techniques, as well as an expert minimally invasive surgeon and teaching surgeon. Dr. Marchand was recently honored with a World Record for performing a total laparoscopic hysterectomy through the smallest incision ever. Dr. Marchand was also one half of the team that was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records(™) for removing the largest uterus ever without needing to cut open the patient. When he is not in the operating room Dr. Marchand enjoys low carb living and chasing around his 8 year old football star son, Sebastian. For more information see: www.MarchandInstitute.org

About Dr. Katelyn Sainz MD (Supervising Author): Dr. Sainz is a resident in General Pediatrics at Tucson Hospital's Medical Education Program, and is passionate about research that affects children of all ages. Her research interests include neonatology, pediatric sports medicine, and pediatric endocrinology. Outside the workplace Dr. Sainz loves to travel and is a Pilates fanatic.

About The American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology: AJOG Global Reports is one of two companion titles to the highly-respected American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. It seeks to provide a forum for dialogue and education on matters that relate foremost to women's health worldwide, with a special focus on regional reports and cross-border healthcare delivery. AJOG:Global Reports is one of the most respected journals in the field of OBGYN and consistently maintains one of the highest impact factors of any journal in the specialty.

