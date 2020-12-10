Largest Swiss Chocolate Retailer - Läderach Opens World's Largest Flagship Store in New York City to Deliver The Joy of Fresh Chocolate

"We make fresh, artisanal chocolate from Switzerland, and our first store in New York and e-commerce performance proves that there is demand for our unique chocolate experience," said Johannes Läderach, CEO, Läderach-chocolatier suisse. "We are excited to meet the growing premium chocolate demand in the US through this expansion."

Johannes Läderach continued "During his tour of the Läderach manufactory in the Swiss Alps, the US Ambassador to Switzerland [Edward McMullen] recognized the excellent quality and freshness of our products. He applauded our expansion into the USA and wished Läderach and our team success as we expand our fresh chocolates in the US."

Läderach's expansion into 15 countries underscores the solid foundation of respect for local cultures. "The secret of our success," said Johannes Läderach, "lies in our culture of trust in local management and teams." The company employs 1,000 employees of at least 47 different nationalities. Mutual Respect, Diversity, Transparency, and Inclusion are not just catch-phrases, they are key corporate values and part of the success story to deliver the freshest premium chocolate experience possible.

Because the company controls the entire production and distribution channel, Läderach's product freshness is second-to-none. The chocolate is made bean-to-bar in-house, finished by hand, and brought directly to fully-owned retail locations.

About the 5th Avenue Flagship Store

The 2,500 square foot flagship store, located at 537 5th Avenue and 45th St in New York City awakens all the senses, offering more than 100 chocolate varieties. This store features a one-story, rotating cocoa bean sculpture featuring real chocolate. Designed by World Chocolate Master, Elias Läderach, this sculpture is one-of-a-kind and designed specifically for this 5th Ave location. The store also features a dedicated FrischSchoggi™(fresh chocolate) counter where consumers can select from over 20 varieties of its signature hand-cut chocolate bark. Additional store offerings include an entire counter devoted to its unique praline and MiniMousses collections, as well as a self-serve, wrapped-chocolate carousel for ChocoBijoux, among many other chocolate varieties and seasonal collections. All chocolate featured is freshly made from bean-to-bar and shipped directly to the store.

Celebrating Front Line Workers

During this time of need, chocolate can be a welcoming treat to lift spirits and warm hearts, especially for the extraordinary front-line workers: doctors, nurses, firefighters, and EMTs who regularly risk their well-being to help others. To celebrate these individuals, upon purchase, store customers can nominate a front-line worker to receive a special, large Läderach milk chocolate heart with whole, roasted hazelnuts on behalf of them, compliments of Läderach.

About Läderach – chocolatier suisse

Operating since 1962, Läderach – chocolatier suisse is a family-owned premier Swiss chocolate company. As the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland with 100 stores worldwide, Läderach is renowned for creating the freshest, responsibly sourced artisanal chocolates in Switzerland, if not the world. Product quality is reflected in Läderach's complete control of the entire value chain and its guarantee to use only the best ingredients for their products. Läderach produces over 100 varieties of chocolates, including over 20 varieties of FrischSchoggi™ (fresh chocolate in Swiss German), over 50 different pralines and truffles, dozens of confectionery specialties, and a large selection of seasonal creations. To learn more, visit www.laderach.com.

CONTACT: Ryan Bowling

+1 650 245 7945

[email protected]

SOURCE Läderach Chocolatier Suisse

Related Links

https://www.laderach.com/

