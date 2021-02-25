Largest Workers' Compensation Case In California History

Rose, Klein & Marias Partner Harry Samarghachian Makes History With $11,300,000 Settlement Tweet this

Initially, the insurance company denied all liability for the claim. Then Harry got involved in the case and everything changed.

Mr. Samarghachian has practiced Workers' Compensation law for over twenty-five years. He drew on his extensive experience and knowledge to demonstrate to the insurance company that our client's catastrophic injuries occurred while she was in the course and scope of her job as a nanny, making her eligible for Workers' Compensation benefits.

Harry marshalled all of the experts necessary to prove to the insurance company, not only their responsibility for all of our client's past and future needs, but to do so in a manner to ensure that she will receive optimal care and financial support for the rest of her life. The insurance company agreed to settle with Mr. Samarghachian for the sum of $11,300,000, and additionally agreed to pay for all past medical care and attention to date.

For more than 84 years, the attorneys at Rose, Klein & Marias have been devoted to personal injury, workers' compensation, and employment cases. Often, these cases overlap. Our lawyers are committed to listening to our clients' needs and using our vast experience and knowledge to achieve the best possible outcomes.

Disclaimer : Descriptions and summaries about the attorney's prior cases and settlements found are intended only to provide information about the activities and experience of our attorneys and should not be understood as a guarantee or assurance of future success in any matter. The results portrayed were dependent on a variety of facts and circumstances unique to the particular matters described, and do not reflect the entire record of the individual attorney(s) involved. Past results are not a guarantee of future results, and the outcome of your particular case or matter cannot be predicted using a lawyer's or law firm's past results. Every case is unique and different and should be evaluated on its own merits, without comparison to other cases which may have had different facts and circumstances.



