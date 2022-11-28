LARGEST YACHT ON DISPLAY AT DÜSSELDORF BELONGS TO MEROS

A celebration of an incredible partnership, Sunseeker and Meros will present a 'new look' 95 yacht that has been specifically designed to suit co-ownership

MULHAUSEN, Germany, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meros Yachtsharing was launched by Martin Huber in 2019 a fellow yacht owner and sunseeker enthusiast, created from his own desire to provide the market with a real alternative to sole ownership with as little compromise as possible at the highest standard. Working alongside Sunseeker, much time has been spent on bringing the concept to fruition. Knowledge gathered from some of the industry's most influential personalities, brokers and of course owners has led to the creation of Meros.

A sunseeker tailored to co-ownership Evolving from the famous 95 model, the 95 ‘MEROS line’ showcases an incredible new look and configuration inspired by Sunseeker’s latest models. Certain to excite and deliver a new-era of luxury in yacht ownership, open the doors to unparalleled adventure with the highest specified Sunseeker to ever take to the water. Coming early 2023. Meros launches new yacht into the fleet

Meros, a co-ownership provider exclusively for the larger yacht range 26m +, is now launching the newest edition to its fleet. "Expanding the fleet is more than a financial investment" says Founder Martin Huber "Its an opportunity, an opportunity for Meros to adapt and innovate with our partners to create a yacht that suits our clients needs now and in the future of their co-ownership journey". The Meros team guided by Sunseeker have created a yacht that rivals anything currently on offer in this sector - the only yacht created specifically for a co-ownership.

Launching at the 'world's largest indoor show', the Meros 95 will be the largest yacht on display, attracting enthusiasts from around the world. As a German based company with outposts now in the UK and Spain/Mallorca, Dusseldorf Boot is seemingly a perfect location to showcase this new flagship in recognition of its origins.

The 95 yacht is one of Sunseekers most successful larger models found in the Mediterranean, small enough to grace famous ports with her presence, like St Tropez. Yet substantial enough to withstand days at anchor to have a real boating experience. 5 cabins across 2 decks make this a perfect investment for families or friends. Unique to the 95, the Master/Owners cabin is located on the main deck and across 3 levels, creating an incredible experience of having an open, luxurious apartment feel set over the water.

On the top deck the luxury continues with a well-equipped bar, Hot Tub, Jet ski and seating for guests to be entertained in style. Meros reconfigured the top deck entirely to create more modern and open, flowing space taking inspiration form Sunseeker's latest 'Ocean' range. Seen for the first time in sunseeker history it is now possible to have both a Jacuzzi and Crane/Jet ski kept on a flybridge of this size. Less compromise more enjoyment.

Barely recognisable as a 95 from the outside, glazing, additional paintwork and a bow modification that eliminates the break in line, usually created by the raised pilot house, has given this yacht a modern profile. Incredible volume paired with a new improved look makes this a real contender in today competitive market of new builds whilst being the only yacht to be designed specifically to improve the co-ownership experience.

FIND MEROS @ DÜSSELDORF IN HALL 6 STAND B-61 (SUNSEEKER STAND)

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlllpmObCU8

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954969/Meros_new_yacht.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954970/Meros_Management_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Lottie Underwood

+44 7423562274

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Meros Management GmbH