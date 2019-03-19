Larimer Square Commits to No Demolition of Historic Buildings on Iconic Denver Block

DENVER, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Larimer Square is one of Denver's top destinations, offering a mix of cultivated retail, chef-driven restaurants, offices and live entertainment. Larimer Square's steward and owner for 26 years, Jeff Hermanson , in partnership with Denver-based Urban Villages, Inc., is currently soliciting extensive public input, and today announced that there will be no demolition of historic buildings on the block.

"We've always been focused on retaining the block's historic integrity," said Hermanson. "The best avenue forward is to avoid demolition of historic buildings. Additionally, we will continue to source ideas from the public about the block's future in order to maintain its vibrancy and put people at the center of Larimer Square."

To ensure a robust community engagement process, Larimer Square is taking several steps:

Opened a community engagement center in February at 1411 Larimer Street where the public can learn more about the history of Larimer Square and share their opinions and ideas about the block's future.

Hosting a series of telephone town hall meetings, speaking at public events, and visiting neighborhood organizations.

Creating an online forum for discussion at www.ProtectLarimerSquare.com and associated social media properties.

"The past year has been truly insightful and we're energized by the variety of ideas the public has brought forth for Larimer Square," said Jon Beurge, chief development officer for Urban Villages. "From affordable housing, to converting the street to a public park, to school-based education programs, there is no shortage of ideas. Our job now is to continue listening to what Denver wants and needs, and ultimately synthesize those ideas into a cohesive plan for the future of the block that poises it for the next 100 years while protecting its history."

About Larimer Square

Larimer Square, a single historic block located between 14th and 15th on Larimer Street in downtown Denver, is home to more than 20 independently owned and unique retail boutiques and has one of the region's most significant collections of exclusive, chef-owned restaurants. For more information, visit LarimerSquare.com or follow the Square on Facebook at facebook.com/larimersquare and on Instagram at Larimer_Square.

About Jeff Hermanson

Jeff Hermanson's real estate development experience dates back more forty years through multi-family development and strategic investments in Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and California. Hermanson owns the real estate on Denver's most historic and beloved block, Larimer Square, and was a principal partner in the award-winning restoration of Denver Union Station. In 2015, Hermanson was inducted into The Denver & Colorado Travel Industry Hall of Fame for his long history of supporting historic preservation and re-energizing Denver's retail, restaurant and entertainment scene.

Jeff's philanthropic and social responsibility efforts are principally focused on the good food movement, hunger awareness and land conservation. He has served on the Board of Directors for We Don't Waste and has been a board member and served as the President of the Crested Butte Land Trust.

About Urban Villages

Urban Villages is a real estate development and property management company that focuses on long-term value generation through place-oriented design and detail-oriented operations. Informed by nature, the firm employs the best practices of traditional urban design and ecological planning to create forward-leaning neighborhoods and communities that support regional planning, balance economic needs with environmental concerns, and are designed for diverse use and transit methods.

Urban Villages' projects use less energy, consume fewer natural materials, create long-lasting returns, and evolve harmoniously over time in tandem with their communities. http://www.urban-villages.com

SOURCE Larimer Square

