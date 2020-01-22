Lark Launches New Program to Tackle Increasing Need for Personalized Behavioral Healthcare Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Health, the leading chronic disease management and prevention platform, today announced Lark Prevention™, a new program that combines behavioral healthcare with traditional wellness to help members stay healthy and prevent chronic disease. The new program takes a holistic approach to wellness, giving members input on which aspects of their health care journey they want to focus on.

Lark Prevention™ was developed due to demand from health plan clients who feel it is increasingly important that digital chronic disease prevention and management solutions take an integrated, platform approach rather than that of a single point solution. By layering stress management, behavioral healthcare coaching, tobacco cessation, and weight management into a member-driven experience, as well as enabling members in Lark Diabetes Care and Lark Hypertension Care to receive coaching on these topics, Lark has proven once again its ability to meet clients' needs for an integrated approach.

Lark Prevention™ has four main coaching capabilities: Weight Loss, Behavioral Healthcare, Tobacco Cessation, and General Health. Members will have the ability to choose a primary area of focus depending on their personal health goals. Once members successfully complete their primary program, they will be able to select a secondary area of focus. A similar framework is layered onto Lark's core programs: Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program, fully recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Diabetes Care Program, and Hypertension Care Program.

"Individuals need a holistic and personalized solution in order to manage their health journey," said Julia Hu, CEO of Lark. "There is no cookie-cutter approach to preventing and dealing with costly and complicated chronic conditions. At Lark, we have always focused on delivering highly personalized, one-on-one care, and our new framework gives members more options to meet their unique health needs."

Nearly 16 percent of Americans reported being smokers, according to the latest America's Health Rankings report, while more than half of all Americans reported being stressed during the work day, resulting in $190 billion in health care costs yearly, according to a recent Gallup poll. Both are risk factors for chronic conditions, like high blood pressure and diabetes. Seventy-five million Americans have hypertension and 84 million have prediabetes, according to the CDC.

Lark has demonstrated proven clinical results on the effectiveness of its programs across Diabetes, Hypertension, and Prediabetes. A study of Lark's Diabetes Care Program this year found that members achieved a significant reduction in A1c levels of 1.1 points after just four months. A reduction of 1 point in A1c resulted in a 43 percent lower rate of diabetes-related complications according to a study in the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy. Participants in a study of Lark's Hypertension Management Program saw an average blood pressure reduction of 8.4/6.4 mm Hg at six months. Reducing blood pressure by 5 mm Hg is estimated to reduce the risk of stroke mortality by 14 percent, according to a study in the Journal of Hypertension.

About Lark

Lark Health is the leading integrated chronic disease prevention and management platform, using proven AI, expert coaching, and smart connected devices to deliver better health outcomes at scale. Lark uses cutting edge conversational AI and connected health monitors to provide real-time, one-on-one counseling to help members make healthier choices, manage their conditions, and when necessary reach expert nurses and coaches to make changes to medication or handle a significant blood sugar event, for example. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), Behavioral Health Program, Diabetes Care Program, and Hypertension Program have served nearly 2 million members, and have demonstrated clinically validated outcomes. Lark's DPP, which is the fastest growing and lowest cost DPP, has received CDC Full Recognition. Lark works with many of the largest health plans, PBMs, and self-insured employers to help their members live healthier lives. Founded by CEO Julia Hu in 2011, the company was named "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World" alongside Uber and AirBnB, and Google's "Best of the Year". To learn more, visit www.lark.com.

