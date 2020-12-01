LARQ x Draymond Green Partner to Launch Exclusive DG23 Edition Bottle

Working closely with the LARQ team, Green designed an inspired new colorway - Electro Blue - embodying a retro-vibe characterized by colorblocked, contrasting blues, a trend commonly seen in fashion and accessories throughout the decade. Each LARQ Bottle DG23 Edition will feature PureVis™ UV-C LED technology, capable of eliminating up to 99.9999% of bacteria, viruses and mold in just 60-seconds.

"LARQ helps me stay hydrated from home to practice, to games, meetings and everything in-between with the purest water using UV-C technology. Their mission to make sustainable and healthy hydration options available globally is something I believe in strongly, especially being from the state of Michigan where clean water has been a big issue," says Draymond Green. "Having the ability to purify water by just pressing a button is great because I don't need to buy bottled water anymore, which ultimately means less waste. It also doesn't hurt that it looks cool too."

Born in Saginaw, Michigan, Draymond Green partnered with LARQ earlier this year as brand ambassador and shareholder, speaking to his unique understanding of the role clean drinking water plays in creating a healthy lifestyle as an NBA athlete, and the importance of sustainable efforts towards a better environment, as the clean water crisis continues to wreak havoc near his hometown. Having been raised in an environment so directly affected by the issues LARQ aims to rectify, the special edition bottle is a symbol of Green's alignment with LARQ and their combined mission, strengthening how he keeps game-ready and furthering his ongoing commitment to giving back.

Since joining the Golden State Warriors in 2012, the three-time NBA Champion, All-Star, and Defensive Player of the Year has used his platform to create social awareness for causes close to home. With a continued consciousness of what he puts back into the world, a portion of the proceeds from the sales will benefit 501CTHREE, a charity which began as an experiment to come up with an alternative to single-use plastic water bottles in Flint, and today is a new type of nonprofit, one focused on helping the next generation to fight climate change by creating a global community that embraces low-carbon culture and brings attention to the solutions that will help us build a cleaner, more sustainable and more hopeful future.

For every purchase, 1% of the LARQ Bottle DG23 Edition proceeds will go to support 501CTHREE as it expands and addresses the problems that climate change and resource scarcity have on communities of color.

Like Green, the LARQ Bottle has received the highest industry accolades from the likes of Forbes, Wired, Esquire, with multiple awards including the Red Dot "Best of the Best Award," Dezeen "Product Design of the Year" Award, CES Innovation Awards, and Rolling Stone Essentials 2020, among many others.

Furthering their mission towards a more sustainable future, the LARQ Bottle DG23 Edition is now available for purchase globally at www.livelarq.com/LARQxDraymond in 17 oz. for $95.00 USD.

About LARQ

LARQ was started with a simple vision where innovative technology can be combined with inspirational design to help people access pristine drinking water easily and sustainably. The company combines innovative technology with refined design to make it easier for people to make the healthier and more sustainable choice, anytime and anywhere. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

With 844 million people living without access to clean water, initiatives to rectify the advanced water crises become pivotal, and bringing access to clean drinking water to people around the world, becomes dire. LARQ commits 1% of proceeds to benefit various charities that strive to make clean drinking water more accessible and omit plastic pollution, through its partnership with 1% for the Planet. Abandoning single-use plastics is no longer an option – it's a must – and the LARQ Bottle uniquely enables people to do this in a healthy and sustainable way. Join the conversation and pledge to #DrinkBrilliantly by following LARQ on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more information about LARQ, please visit www.livelarq.com.

