Larry D. Fields Elected Managing Partner of Kutak Rock's Kansas City Regional Office

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce Larry D. Fields has been elected managing partner of the firm's Kansas City Regional Office effective April 1, 2021. Fields will oversee a region that includes the firm's offices in Kansas City and Springfield, MO and Wichita, KS. He succeeds Eric Johnson, who has served in the position since 2017.

Jay Selanders, Chair of Kutak Rock, comments, "Larry Fields is a proven leader and is respected across the firm for his intellect, strategic vision and sense of fairness. He represents who we are as practitioners and as a firm. With his commitment to developing our people, providing exceptional service to our clients and making a difference in the community, I am confident he will be highly successful in his new role."

"I am honored by the opportunity to serve the Kansas City Regional Office as managing partner and grateful for the trust my colleagues have placed in me," remarked Fields. "Over the last 30 years I have honed my skills as an advocate, and I look forward to supporting the careers and goals of our lawyers and staff in Kansas City, Springfield and Wichita. I also embrace the challenges of helping Kutak Rock continue its mission of fostering a diverse workforce of engaged professionals who provide exceptional value and service to our clients."

Mr. Fields joined Kutak Rock in 2005. His primary area of practice is litigating insurance coverage disputes and bad faith claims in some of the nation's most dangerous jurisdictions, including his home state of Missouri. He also educates and counsels some of the nation's largest insurance companies in methods and practices to help them avoid being sued for bad faith or set-up for coverage. Mr. Fields has tried more than 35 jury trials to conclusion and is one of the very few lawyers nationwide who has been accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates and the American College of Coverage Counsel, both prestigious, invite-only organizations. Mr. Fields earned a J.D. and B.A. from the University of Missouri, Kansas City.

About Kutak Rock LLP

With 500+ attorneys in 18 U.S. locations, Kutak Rock represents clients in business and corporate, public finance, litigation, and real estate law. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.

SOURCE Kutak Rock LLP

Related Links

http://www.KutakRock.com

