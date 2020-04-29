Larry H. Miller Group of Companies Announces Massive Food Drive at LHM Dealerships, Megaplex Theatres and Sports Facilities

The "Driven to Assist" campaign will begin on Thursday, April 30 through Wednesday, May 6 at all 22 Larry H. Miller Dealerships locations in Utah, 13 LHM Megaplex Theatres, home of the NBA Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena and home of the MiLB Salt Lake Bees at Smith's Ballpark.

Donations can be made between 2-6 p.m. each day (except Sunday, May 3) at drive-thru locations. The adjacent Park Place will be used for donation drop-offs at Vivint Smart Home Arena and the North Parking Lot for Smith's Ballpark. LHM Group employees will provide on-site staffing with appropriate Utah Department of Health social distancing and sanitization practices, including the wearing of face masks.

"We invite communities throughout the state to join us in assisting those who may be facing challenges during this unprecedented time," said Gail Miller, owner and chair of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. "One of our guiding principles at the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies is to 'go about doing good until there is too much good in the world.' I am impressed with Utahns' willingness to collaborate and to serve others. Together, we can help fulfill a critical need for the Utah Food Bank and its partners."

Each location in the "Driven to Assist" initiative will provide unique "thank you for the assist" items. A minimum of eight cans of food or equivalent value is required to receive one thank-you item per vehicle.

Each LHM automobile dealership will offer a $10 coupon for a lube, oil and filter change at any of its Utah locations.

Each Megaplex Theatre will provide a large tub of freshly popped Megaplex popcorn, delivered via its Curbside Popcorn Service.

Smith's Ballpark will provide a voucher for two tickets to a Salt Lake Bees baseball game.

Vivint Smart Home Arena will provide a $10 online credit to the Utah Jazz Team Store.

Donations must be non-perishable food items with an emphasis on canned goods. Items like produce, meat, frozen food, bread, and items that need to be refrigerated will not be accepted. The most needed food items include peanut butter, mac & cheese, canned meats (tuna, chicken or beef), chili, SpaghettiOs, canned fruits, and other boxed meals.

The Utah Food Bank is also accepting cash donations, which can be made here or via Venmo to @UtahFoodBank-Donations with the comment "Driven to Assist."

For more information, please visit www.lhm.com/driven-to-assist.

"DRIVEN TO ASSIST" LOCATIONS

LARRY H. MILLER DEALERSHIPS

LHM Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Bountiful, 755 North 500 West, Bountiful

LHM Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Riverdale, 1481 West Riverdale Road, Riverdale

LHM Super Ford Salt Lake City, 1340 South 500 West, Salt Lake City

LHM Chevrolet Murray, 5500 S. State Street, Murray

LHM Used Car Supermarket Murray, 5701 S. State Street, Murray

LHM Lexus Murray, 5686 S. State Street, Murray

LHM Honda Murray, 5808 S. State Street, Murray

LHM Toyota Murray, 5650 S. State Street, Murray

LHM Chrysler Jeep Sandy, 10905 S. Automall Drive, Sandy

LHM Dodge Ram Sandy, 10985 S. Automall Drive, Sandy

Stockton 12 Honda, 10860 Automall Drive, Sandy

LHM Used Car Supermarket Sandy, 10990 S. Automall Drive, Sandy

LHM Used Car Supermarket 90th, 200 West 9000 South, Sandy

LHM Trucks and Imports, 10910 S. Automall Drive, Sandy

LHM Ford Lincoln Draper, 11442 Lone Peak Parkway, Draper

Mercedes-Benz of Draper, 11548 Lone Peak Parkway, Draper

LHM Chevrolet Provo, 2125 N. University Parkway, Provo

LHM Ford Lincoln Provo, 1995 N. University Parkway, Provo

LHM Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Provo, 1825 N. University Parkway, Provo

LHM Used Car Supermarket Orem, 690 S. State Street, Orem

LHM Used Car Supermarket Riverdale, 5212 Freeway Park Drive, Riverdale

LHM Lexus Lindon, 544 S. Lindon Park Drive, Lindon

LHM MEGAPLEX THEATRES

Megaplex at Jordan Commons, 9295 South State Street, Sandy

Megaplex at The Gateway, 165 S. Rio Grande Street, Salt Lake City

Megaplex at Thanksgiving Point, 2935 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

Megaplex at The District, 3761 W. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan

Megaplex at The Junction, 2351 Kiesel Avenue, Ogden

Megaplex at Legacy Crossing, 1075 West Legacy Crossing Blvd., Centerville

Megaplex at Valley Fair, 3601 South 2700 West, West Valley

Megaplex at University, 1225 North 200 East, Logan

Megaplex at Cedar City, 1040 Sage Way, Cedar City

Megaplex at Sunset, 1091 N. Bluff Street, St. George

Megaplex at Pineview, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George

Megaplex at Geneva, 600 North Mill Road, Vineyard

Megaplex at Cottonwood, 1945 East Murray Road, Holladay

VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA (PARK PLACE)

301 South Temple, Salt Lake City

SMITH'S BALLPARK (NORTH PARKING LOT)

77 West 1300 South, Salt Lake City

About Larry H. Miller Group of Companies

Headquartered in Sandy, Utah, the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies is a privately owned family business with operations located across the western United States. The LHM Group's focus falls within six primary categories: automotive, sports, entertainment, finance, insurance, and real estate. For more information about the LHM Group, visit www.lhm.com.

