Larry L. Melton, Jr., PMP, Named Vice Chair Of Dewberry Board Of Directors

"Larry has added much to our organization since joining the board in 2019," says Executive Chairman Barry K. Dewberry. "I value the direct and constructive feedback he delivers and his great ideas. We look forward to further integrating him in this new role."

"It has been an absolute pleasure being a part of this team, and I'm honored to take on this new assignment," says Melton. "I look forward to working with the leadership of Dewberry to expand their presence in new market segments throughout the country and helping them build on their exceptional reputation for providing innovative solutions to their clients."

Dewberry's board of directors serves under the leadership of Executive Chairman Barry K. Dewberry. Members also include Chairman Emeritus Sidney O. Dewberry, PE, LS; Chief Executive Officer Donald E. Stone, Jr., PE; Karen S. GrandPre; Terry Boston, PE; Geraldine Knatz, Ph.D.; and Thomas Dewberry. The vice chair position became vacant in 2020 with the passing of Merdith W.B. "Bo" Temple, PE, PMP.

About Larry L. Melton, Jr., PMP

Prior to joining Dewberry's board of directors, Melton spent more than 20 years with Bechtel, where he was a principal vice president and served as design-build project director for the Edmonton Valley Line Light Rail Transit project in Alberta, Canada; and project executive director for the Dulles Corridor Metrorail–Phase 1 in Northern Virginia.

Melton served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he led Marine units in extended deployments throughout Asia, the Middle East, and South America. He holds a Master of Business Administration in global management (2005) from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering (1984) from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina.

Melton is a member of the Project Management Institute, American Society of Civil Engineers, Conference of Minority Transportation Officials, and The Moles, a prestigious fraternal organization of the heavy civil construction industry. In addition to his professional affiliations, Melton works extensively with non-profit organizations that provide support to veterans and children with disabilities. He is also a life member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

About Dewberry

Dewberry is a leading, market-facing firm with a proven history of providing professional services to a wide variety of public- and private-sector clients. Recognized for combining unsurpassed commitment to client service with deep subject matter expertise, Dewberry is dedicated to solving clients' most complex challenges and transforming their communities. Established in 1956, Dewberry is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with more than 50 locations and 2,000+ professionals nationwide. To learn more, visit www.dewberry.com.



