Larry R. Rogers, Jr. Installed As President Of ITLA

A trial lawyer with more than 25 years of experience, Rogers focuses his practice on litigating cases for victims who sustained catastrophic injuries or death as a result of negligence and corporate wrongdoing. He has represented clients in medical malpractice, trucking, product liability and civil rights cases.

In addition to his successful litigation experience, Rogers gives back as an active member of his profession and community. Since 1993, Rogers has been a member of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association. He has been a member of the Board of Managers and has served on ITLA's Executive Committee.

Rogers has also served as president of the Cook County Bar Association (CCBA), the oldest association of African American attorneys in the country, and he remains active as a board member and regular sponsor of their monthly association meetings and events.

Rogers is also actively involved in the American Association for Justice (AAJ) and the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA).

Recently, Rogers was invited to become a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only group of 100 trial lawyers from across the country. To be a part of this exclusive association, you must have achieved certain successes as a trial attorney. His unwavering commitment to representing victims and fighting for victims' rights has earned him a spot in this prestigious organization.

Rogers has been featured in a number of media forums including: Good Morning America, NBC Chicago, the Chicago SunTimes, the Chicago Tribune, and Crain's Chicago Business where he was recognized as one of the top trial lawyers of his generation.

As a leader in his field, Rogers has been recognized as an Illinois Super Lawyer since 2005. He has also been listed in Leading Lawyers Magazine top 100 Lawyers.

Rogers credits his father for shaping the course of his professional life. He calls him "father, mentor, and friend," and describes him as the ultimate "reasonable man" in his approach and the poise with which he carries himself, both professionally and personally. Rogers says working up and trying cases with his father and Joe Power has been the very best training a lawyer could receive. They have taught him that being a plaintiff's trial lawyer is not a 9-to-5 job; it is who you are. He loves being a plaintiff's lawyer who fights for victims and victims' rights.

He also praises his mother, Judith, for shaping him into the man he is today. She raised him to appreciate the importance of education, hard work, and caring for others, all of which are at the heart of being a good plaintiff's personal injury lawyer.

As Rogers takes helm at ITLA he says, "I am humbled and honored to lead such an organization of talented trial lawyers. We are in the midst of an international COVID-19 crisis which has closed our courthouses, confined us to our homes, and changed our lives from the everyday norms, as we knew them. But out of this crisis comes an opportunity to create a new normal that includes a justice system that is safer, more inclusive, and more efficient and fair in its administration of justice."

He continued, "I can assure you that ITLA will be a part of creating that new normal, and is committed to preserving and improving upon our justice system. We are up to the challenge."

Rogers is married to Ralonda, who he describes as his rock. "Without the love and support of my wife, who is my rock, I could not do what I do as a trial lawyer. I love, appreciate and thank her for allowing me to dedicate myself to my profession." He and Ralonda enjoy private dinners, workouts and vacations when they can get away. He has four children. His son, Dominique Rogers has just completed law school and he also has 3 daughters: Erin, who is 19; Sydney, who is 18; and Jordan, who is 15. When Rogers is not working, he enjoys family time doing whatever their hearts desire which ranges from vacationing, to boating, to bike riding, and watching them make TikTok videos.

SOURCE Power Rogers LLP

Related Links

https://www.powerrogers.com

