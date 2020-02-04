Larry T. Nakamura, IACCP® Assumes Chief Compliance Officer, Director Of Client Service Role At Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors (D&Y), currently managing over $4 billion of assets for more than 1,200 clients, is proud to announce that Larry T. Nakamura, IACCP® has assumed the role of Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) and Director of Client Service. The previous CCO, Karrol Gibbs, recently retired from D&Y after 19 years at the firm.

"Everyone at D&Y is extremely appreciative of Karrol's dedication and wide-ranging impact she had on the firm and our clients," stated Mark Munoz, Chief Operating Officer at D&Y. "Karrol joined us in 2001 when the firm had under $500 million in assets under management. She leveraged her extensive client service experience to build out our operational and compliance departments to our current size of over $4 billion. We wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement."

"As we start a new chapter at D&Y, we are fortunate to have Larry on board for a seamless transition of Karrol's compliance and client service responsibilities," Mark continued. "Larry has extensive experience in our industry and is a fixture in the RIA compliance space. He brings a wealth of knowledge that will help drive our direction in the coming years."

For nine years prior to joining D&Y, Larry was an Executive Regulatory Consultant with National Regulatory Services (NRS) where he worked with Registered Investment Advisors, mutual funds, transfer agencies and other regulated entities. He has been an instructor for the NRS/IACCP Presentations and Educational Programs since 2011 and continues to be a contributor and featured guest lecturer on regulatory topics.

Larry resides in Carmel Valley and enjoys spending family time with his wife and two children.

About Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors

Since 1991, Dowling & Yahnke has offered time-tested, objective ﬁnancial planning advice and investment management services designed for the ﬁnancial health of its clients. Dowling & Yahnke is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in San Diego as measured by discretionary assets under management. For more information, visit www.dywealth.com.

