Larry West, a New York-based Collector of Exclusive Pink Diamonds, Has Welcomed the Addition of a 6.21-Carat Cushion Cut Fancy Intense Pink Purple Diamond Unearthed by ALROSA

MOSCOW, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The unique stone originates from Yakutia, a region in northeastern Siberia located partly within the Arctic Circle. The diamond was discovered and polished by ALROSA, the world's largest rough diamond producer by volume.

For over 40 years, Larry J. West, the owner of New York's L.J. West Diamonds, has been searching for the most extraordinary natural color diamonds in the world. His magnificent collection has been featured in museums like the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and worldwide Auctions.

"As global production declines, pink diamonds will become rarer and thus more valuable," said Larry West. "This is the first diamond from Russia that I have bought directly from ALROSA. It possesses excellent characteristics and will certainly take a worthy place in my collection."

To establish provenance, the famous collector received an electronic passport from ALROSA that includes a detailed visual history of the diamond's extraction and production, as well as information about the craftsman's background. As part of the company's traceability initiative, a short film is automatically generated on ALROSA's digital platform based on information about each diamond available for purchase.

"ALROSA deposits are known not only for their colorless diamonds, but also for a variety of rough colored diamonds. Our cutter's unique skills allow us to turn them into high-quality diamonds," said Rebecca Foerster, ALROSA's U.S. President. "A closed production cycle guarantees the origin of each stone and allows us to track its path from its birth in Earth's mantle. With these advantages, ALROSA may well become a world leader in the colored diamonds market".

In September, ALROSA hosted its annual auction of colored stones in Hong Kong and sold over 200 diamonds. A digital passport that contained information about the diamond's origin accompanied all stones sold there. With an in-house cutting division and a closed production cycle, ALROSA guarantees the provenance of each diamond.

ALROSA is the world's largest diamond miner by volume, with 26% share of the global market. The company's operations are located in Russia's Siberia and Arkhangelsk regions. ALROSA leads the industry, directing on average 3% of its revenue toward CSR projects. ALROSA's achievements are testified by its high positions in FTSE4Good, MSCI ESG and WWF's ratings.

