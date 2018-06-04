Lars Holmqvist to Biovica as Senior Advisor

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Lars Holmqvist has been appointed as Senior Advisor to Biovica. He will contribute to Biovica's commercialization strategy and will be very helpful as strategic support for future marketing in the US and Europe.

During his time as President and CEO of cancer diagnostic company Dako, Lars Holmqvist reformed the company to become a complete and highly competitive diagnostics company in its market segments. Lars also contributed to EQT selling Dako to Agilent Technologies 2012 as one of the highest values in the Life Science field.

In recent years, Lars has served as Senior Advisor Life Science for Bain Capital Private Equity. He has previously held leading international positions in pharmaceuticals and medical technology companies such as Applied Biosystems Inc., Medtronic Europe Sarl, Boston Scientific Europe and Pharmacia.

"I'm both happy and very pleased that Lars Holmqvist joins Biovica at this exciting time. With his long experience and broad expertise in the healthcare sector, Lars will add value to the ongoing commercialization process of DiviTum", says Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica International AB.

Lars Holmqvist is currently engaged as a board member of the Lundbeck Foundation, H Lundbeck A/S, ALK-Abelló A/S, Tecan AG, Vitrolife AB and BPL Plc-UK.

"During my time as President and CEO of Dako, the company invested in a number of leading companion diagnostic products that resulted in global development agreements with several big pharma companies. I am convinced that personalized treatments will continue to revolutionize healthcare, both with regard to the individual in need of treatment, but also with regard to healthcare costs. I therefore see great potential with DiviTum and are now looking forward to support the management to fully develop it," says Lars Holmqvist.

More information:

Anders Rylander, CEO Biovica.

Phone: +46(0)18-444-48-35

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

