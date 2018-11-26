Larsen Law Firm to Seek Compensation for Northern California Camp Fire Victims

CHICO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys at The Larsen Law Firm are providing free legal advice to residents of Butte County and surrounding communities who have lost loved ones, suffered property damage, or incurred other costs related to the Northern California Camp Fire that began on Nov. 8.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire, the Camp Fire has burned over 153,300 acres of land while destroying over 13,900 homes, 520 businesses, and 4,200 other buildings. Authorities have recorded 85 civilian fatalities. Another 475 people are reportedly missing.

"First and foremost, we are committed to helping victims of the Camp Fire," says The Larsen Law Firm's Jim Larsen. "As first responders extinguish the flames and rescue those in harm's way, it's our solemn duty to claim compensation for those whose lives have been disrupted. We will do so to the full extent of the law."

Please visit the Resources for Camp Fire Victims page at our website for information about housing for displaced persons, relief funds, disaster assistance, ways to communicate with family and friends, and legal aid.

In two reports to the California Public Utilities Commission, the electric service provider Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) said its high-voltage power infrastructure experienced a disruption near the Camp Fire's origin. The CPUC has said its staff will assess compliance of electric facilities with applicable rules and regulations in fire-impacted areas.

If you have suffered injury, death, pain and suffering, medical bills, loss of home, or loss of business, please learn about your rights by visiting gjel.com/butte-county-camp-fire-lawyers or call attorney Jim Larsen at (530) 213-0918 for a free, confidential case review.

About The Larsen Law Firm

The Larsen Law Firm has offices in Chico and throughout California. We have been representing victims and their loved ones since 1972. Consistently ranked among the top law firms nationwide by our peers, we have achieved many honors including a listing in Best Lawyers in America for 10 years running.

