Larson Packaging Company, Milpitas, CA is now ISO9001:2015 certified

"Sell, design, prototype, manufacture, and deliver custom industrial packaging solutions including, but not limited to wooden crates, ATA and molded cases, fabricated foam, corrugated boxes, wooden pallets, and equipment packaging services to enable customers to safely ship their products to the point of use optimizing total cost and presentation."

"We've always been known for delivering quality packaging products and services. Our ISO9000 certification is a confirmation of the consistency and reliability of our QMS and business management systems to deliver great products and services. Our customers in industries such as: medical device, semiconductor, and high technology are increasingly looking for suppliers with robust quality management systems. The ISO spotlight is beginning to shine even on packaging companies," says Mark Hoffman, CEO.

Ray Horner, COO, agrees: "I've worked in a number of well known packaging and crating companies, and the way we do things here at Larson is really unique and head and shoulders above others in our industry."

The Director of Quality at Stephen Gould, a long time customer, Praveen Gupta, has been a mentor and advised the Larson's team on its quality journey: "Mark understands that quality must make business sense. They've done a great job of integrating quality management into their business processes and tailoring it for their business. I'm excited for Larson Packaging Company, one of our best suppliers."

Larson Packaging Company's ISO9001:2015 certificate registration number is 951 20 5161.

About Larson Packaging Company

Larson Packaging Company (LPC) is a leading Bay Area packaging manufacturer and service provider specializing in Custom Industrial Packaging for mission-critical, high-value and sensitive equipment. LPC works with customers as a partner and an extension of their teams, ensuring that their packaging is reliable, cost-effective, and reflects the quality of their brands. We call that: Smart. Packaging. Fast.

For further inquiries contact us at (408) 946-4971

Related Links

https://www.larsonpkg.com

SOURCE Larson Packaging Company

Related Links

https://www.larsonpkg.com

