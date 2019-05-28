Larson Packaging Company Welcomes Industry Professional Ray Horner as COO
May 28, 2019, 15:27 ET
MILPITAS, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Larson Packaging Company is pleased to announce that today Ray Horner has joined us as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Horner has over 25 years of executive experience in the crating and packing industry, working with global customers in North America, Asia and Europe. Ray has a background in multiple end-user markets including semi-conductor, entertainment, medical device, aerospace, and power generation. He holds a BS in Business Management and a certificate from SMTP (School of Military Packaging Technology) from Aberdeen, Maryland. Ray is both a six sigma Green Belt, and a certified professional in Lean Management.
Larson Packaging Company (LPC) is a leading Bay Area packaging manufacturer and service provider specializing in Custom Industrial Packaging for mission-critical, high-value and sensitive equipment. LPC works with customers as a partner and an extension of their teams, ensuring that their packaging is reliable, cost-effective, and reflects the quality of their brands. We call that: Smart. Packaging. Fast.
Mark Hoffman, CEO: "I am excited to have Ray join our team. We are continuing to grow and expand our capabilities to provide the best customer experience and quality packaging in the industry. Ray brings a wealth of deep and diverse experience and will be instrumental in helping us grow and add value for both our existing and new customers."
Horner says "I'm very pleased to be joining a very talented and dedicated team at Larson Packaging Company as Chief Operating Officer. Larson has a reputation for superior quality, responsiveness, and customer service. I look forward to building upon that success, and helping to expand our business."
Ray can be contacted at: 408 680-2533, or rhorner@larsonpkg.com.
