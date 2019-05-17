Larson Tax Relief Wins 3rd Place in Denver Post Top Workplaces Competition

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Larson Financial, dba Larson Tax Relief is honored to announce that they have been selected as one of the 2019 Top Workplaces by the Denver Post. Larson Tax Relief received 3rd place in the small business category as well as receiving an award for Best Work/Life Flexibility. This marks the eighth year that they have received the award, placing on the list every year since the Denver Top Workplaces competition began.

Owners Jack and Ron Larson have always taken employee engagement very seriously, understanding the close relationship between happy employees and happy customers. Creating a workplace where their employees have opportunities for growth, recognition and both professional and personal development has resulted in a dynamic company culture that is unmatched in the industry. Ron Larson, President of Corporate Engagement, notes that, "Operating under a servant leadership which puts the people first and invests in the employees, results in higher employee engagement, a more unified organization and a sense of shared purpose. Ultimately this translates to more empowered employees who are able to deliver the high standards that are paramount to our customer service."

Top Workplaces are determined based solely on employee feedback. The Denver Business Journal teamed with Quantum Workplace to compile results from employee surveys to determine the outcome. The surveys measured corporate culture such as having a clear sense of direction, work/life balance, job expectations, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement and people practices. For more information visit www.topworkplaces.com and www.workplacedynamics.com.

About Larson Tax Relief

Larson Tax Relief is a leader in the tax resolution industry, assisting clients in all 50 states, specializing in tax resolution strategies and taxpayer representation with the IRS and State Taxing Authorities. The firm, established in 2005, is family-owned and operated by brothers Jack and Ron Larson. Since that beginning, Larson has been successfully building a team of trusted and experienced professionals to provide answers and top-quality solutions for their clients. The team at Larson understands that behind every client there is a real person deserving the best service and representation available. Larson has helped over 10,000 individuals and businesses to resolve their tax liabilities. Their experience, knowledge, professionalism, and customer service are unmatched in the industry.

