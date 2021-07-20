Laryngoscopes Market growth in Health Care Equipment Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Care Equipment industry is likely to witness a POSITIVE impact during the forecast period.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market - Global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is segmented by product (CPET systems, stress ECG, SPECT systems, stress blood pressure monitors, and pulse oximeters) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Global Catheter Stabilization Device Market - Global catheter stabilization device market is segmented by application (general surgery and gastrointestinal procedures, cardiovascular procedures, urological procedures, respiratory procedures, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Ambu AS

The company offers single-use rhino laryngoscopes with high-quality imaging under the product category Endoscopy.

American Diagnostic Corp.

The company offers fiberoptic laryngoscopes, standard laryngoscopes, disposable laryngoscopes, and laryngoscope sets.

Anaesthetics India Pvt. Ltd.

The company offers fiber optic laryngoscopes, fiber optic laryngoscopes blades, and conventional laryngoscope handles.

Laryngoscopes Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Laryngoscopes market is segmented as below:

Product

Video Laryngoscopes



Standard Laryngoscopes



Fiber-optic Laryngoscopes

Geographic

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The laryngoscopes market is driven by the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections, and chronic respiratory diseases. In addition, the growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries is expected to trigger the laryngoscopes market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

