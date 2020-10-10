Las Atlantis Casino is Ready for Play

TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Atlantis is a new ocean-themed online gambling platform that was launched earlier this month. The casino takes pride in providing "the real hi-tech paradise, where wonders never cease and dreams become a reality."

The long-awaited launch of Las Atlantis Online Casino from Top One Partners has finally happened, and players from all around the world now have an opportunity to enjoy the thrill of marine adventures and treasure hunting. The casino has a standard Curaçao license that allows it to operate legitimately on the gambling market. RealTime Gaming (RTG) is the main software provider of the casino, so there are already over 200 of the best games from RTG's storage; thus, the responsiveness of the gameplay, as well as the visual effects, are top-notch.

Awesome Concept and Cutting-Edge Design

According to the concept, Las Atlantis is a prosperous city hidden from public view, deep in the Bermuda triangle. The place is technologically advanced and wealthy. But to find it is a really hard task, so only courageous players can do it. However, the game is worth the candle, as the bonuses are really high here.

The design is done in shades of blue and pink in order to convey the idea of the futuristic casino, where technological developments are at the forefront in every sphere. The place allures players with interactive animations and incredible-quality images. The visitor starts the journey in the hi-tech city and then dives into the ocean of games and bonuses in order to earn the treasures that lay on the ocean floor.

Easy Navigation

The casino developers created highly user-friendly navigation, so everything needed is located on the main page, including a sign-in button, games, and promotions. On top of that, there is a comprehensive menu in the top left corner, right next to the bonus notification center. In the lobby, the player will find many filters that help to immediately find a certain game.

Mobile Casino

Las Atlantis has grown in its development - so much that every player can access it from practically any device, including a PC, laptop, tablet and smartphone. In addition, it is compatible with all operating systems, such as iOS, Windows, Android, etc. Most players will be happy to find out that they can install Las Atlantis software on their computers.

About Top One Partners

Top One Partners is an affiliate program that successfully developed such brands as Slots Empire, Aussie Play, Red Dog and El Royale. The team comprises dedicated and persistent managers who are set on building long-lasting business relationships and generating profits. They will provide significant support during the whole term of partnership and always push the limits to achieve better results.

