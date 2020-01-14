Las Olas Luxury or Bohemian Chic? Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District's "Stay, Play & Ride" and "Plunge Into Fort Lauderdale" Getaway Packages Offer Incredible Culture, Dining & More

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's an elegant getaway or a relaxing beachside retreat, an escape to Fort Lauderdale with Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District's unique "Stay, Play & Ride" or "Plunge Into Fort Lauderdale" packages is a fantastic way to relax and recharge.

The "Stay, Play & Ride" package, available now through Sept. 30, 2020, includes a stay at the Riverside Hotel, merging iconic and ageless style, and located on the world-famous Las Olas Boulevard. Package features are:

Plunge Beach Resort Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District

Two nights'/three days' deluxe accommodations at the Riverside Hotel, based on double occupancy. Automatic upgrade to next room category based on projected availability.

Daily breakfast for two at Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille (up to a $20 credit, per person, per day)

credit, per person, per day) Complimentary glass of wine or cocktail with entrée at Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille

Guest's choice of any two of four Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District venues, any day of their stay (based on a 2-night stay; for 3-night stays guest's choice of three cultural venues; and for 4-night stays or longer, all four cultural venues are included).*

Complimentary passes to ride the Sun Trolley

A voucher to receive a savings book ― containing more than 40 offers, valued at over $300 in savings ― from The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale mall

in savings ― from The Galleria at mall Complimentary valet parking for one vehicle per room

Add a performance at either the Broward Center for the Performing Arts or Parker Playhouse

Rates for the "Stay, Play & Ride" package start at $139 per room, per night. Based on double occupancy and projected availability, exclusive of taxes, gratuities, fees and other charges. Does not apply to groups; cannot be combined with any other offer. Advance reservations are required. No refund or credit for unused portion. Void where prohibited. Breakfast credit applies to number of occupants registered in room.

The "Plunge Into Fort Lauderdale" package, available now through Oct. 31, 2020, is offered at the Plunge Beach Resort, a low-key, laid-back retreat for chic bohemians and beach lovers alike. It is situated on the quiet shores of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

The package includes:

Two nights/three days at Plunge Beach Resort, including daily resort fee

Daily breakfast for two at Plunge Beach Resort's Octopus restaurant

20% discount at Plunge Beach Resort's Octopus, Backflip Beach Bar & Kitchen and Bean & Barnacle Coffee & Gelato Shop

Daily complimentary Happy Hour from 4–5 p.m. at Octopus, Monday–Friday

Complimentary valet for one vehicle, Wi-Fi, pool & beach services, bicycle use and Fitness Center access

Choice of any two of four Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District venues, any day of the stay, for two people*

Voucher to receive a savings book at Sawgrass Mills Mall, worth more than $1,500 in savings

in savings Option to add a day trip on the Brightline train for an additional fee (subject to availability)

Option to add a performance at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts for an additional fee (subject to availability)

"Plunge Into Fort Lauderdale" package rates start at $249 per night, double occupancy, based on a two-night stay now through April; and $149 per night from May through October. Base rate of $249/$149 per night applies to Plunge Beach Resort's Resort View King; however, other room types are available at their prevailing rates. Daily rate includes the resort fee.

For more information about the "Stay, Play & Ride" or "Plunge Into Fort Lauderdale" packages, visit www.riverwalkae.com/specials.

*Riverwalk A&E District cultural venues include: NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, Historic Stranahan House Museum, Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, and History Fort Lauderdale.

"Whether it's locals desiring a quick getaway, or visitors to South Florida who want to dive into the area's distinct offerings, are certain to enjoy either the 'Stay, Play & Ride' or 'Plunge Into Fort Lauderdale' package," said Carmen Ackerman, Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District director.

About Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District

Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District is a unique partnership of arts and entertainment organizations located along the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale with the express mission of promoting cultural tourism in South Florida. Presenting over 1000 individual events each year, The District attracts well over 1 million visitors annually. Partners of The District Consortium include Broward Center for the Performing Arts, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, History Fort Lauderdale, the Historic Stranahan House Museum and Bonnet House Museum & Gardens. It is supported by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. For more information about The District and its partners, visit www.riverwalkae.com.



Media Contact:

Duree Ross

954-723-9350

232263@email4pr.com

SOURCE Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District

Related Links

https://www.riverwalkae.com

