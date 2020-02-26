Las Olas Venture Capital Announces Investment in OneRail to Scale Final Mile Orchestration and Fulfillment Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Olas VC ("LOVC") announces its latest investment in OneRail, a final mile orchestration and fulfillment platform, alongside Chicago Ventures and Alpine Meridian Ventures. OneRail's final mile orchestration and fulfillment platform matches the shipper's "demand signal" in real time (Point of Sale, ERP, or eCommerce) to a contracted network of aggregated couriers, to provide a dependable, scalable, and affordable final mile solution. Operationally, OneRail identifies exceptions and manages the logistics of each delivery through "proof of delivery." The unique way in which OneRail has connected the demand signal with logistics management and fulfillment provides for a complete "end to end" forward and reverse logistics solution, enabling scale and dependability for shippers across numerous industry verticals.

"OneRail efficiently makes the connections to carriers, retailers, and manufacturers to implement and delight customers quickly solving the final mile supply chain problems. We are excited to partner with Bill Catania and Chicago Ventures as the first institutional investor behind OneRail," added Dean Hatton, Founding Partner for LOVC.



Neil Ackerman, former Amazon fulfillment executive and OneRail Advisor stated "OneRail solves this problem by providing shippers with one single view and source of truth for all final mile fulfillment, regardless of courier or geography – the result is a truly delightful customer experience."



About OneRail

OneRail is a final mile delivery orchestration platform providing real-time visibility, actionable data, and data-driven optimization capabilities for its enterprise clients. OneRail's cloud-based "delivery switch" simplifies same-day and on-demand delivery execution by connecting the demand signal (POS, eCommerce, ERP) with an ecosystem of delivery networks and internal fleets, in real-time.



About LOVC



Las Olas VC is a B2B focused, early stage investment firm backing the next generation of enterprise tech founders. Las Olas VC's mission is to provide capital while leveraging its extensive operating experience and network to help B2B founders win.

Contact: Nate Vasel, (954) 667-7159‬, buildthefuture@lasolasvc.com

SOURCE Las Olas Venture Capital

