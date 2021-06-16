Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance Announces 2021 Showcase of Automotive Excellence

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance has announced it will again bring more than 100 of the most famous magnificent collector cars to the entertainment capital of the world.

Now in its second year, the 2021 Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance, scheduled for October 21-24, also announced an exciting new venue and two days of pre-show Concours d'Avant advance celebrations and upscale special events.

The "crème de la crème" of automobile shows -- Concours d'Elegance -- returns to Las Vegas from October 21 to 24, 2021, featuring several of the world's most magnificent collector cars and over 15 classes of cars ranging from 1903 to today's latest showstoppers. (Featured in photo: A 1933 Lincoln KA Cabriolet that was formerly owned by the original Disney star, Fess Parker, photographed in Las Vegas at the Neon Museum.) A 1935 Duesenberg JN Bojangles Sports Sedan from the collection of Rob Hilardes of Visalia, California, on display at the 2019 Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance. One of only three 1935 Duesenberg JN models produced, this car was originally owned by the famous dancer Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, who purchased it for roughly $17,000 in 1935. The prestigious Concours d'Elegance returns to Las Vegas this fall, featuring over 100 of the world's greatest collector cars.

"We initially set out to ensure that our inaugural event would earn its rightful place among the famed concours showings and competitions from around the world," notes founder, Stuart Sobek, "and we achieved our goal. Now we are focused on elevating our second year to even greater heights."

Sobek's 2021 planning includes a new show venue that blends 70-years of famed Concours elegance with one of today's most up-to-the-minute sports facilities – the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

The recently completed $150 million stadium, owned by Howard Hughes Corporation, features a lush grass infield for spectator viewing and the league's largest Daktronics LED video screen overhead – with nearly 4,000 square feet of visual display (measuring 31 x 126 feet) – for exciting close-up coverage of the world's most beautiful classic cars drawn from exclusive private collections and famous automotive museums.

This year's Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance, presented by Towbin Motorcars of Las Vegas, also benefits Miracle Flights – the Las Vegas-based nonprofit that provides free air transportation to children and adults who need help reaching specialized medical care far from home.

"In every respect, Concours d'Elegance is the crème de la crème of automobile shows. It transcends basic motoring history and instead, elevates truly outstanding and amazing vehicles to a captivating art form," notes Sobek. "We have over 100 of the greatest collector cars from around the world – many that have never been seen before in Las Vegas – and over 15 classes of cars ranging from 1903 to today's latest showstoppers."

Tickets are available at LasVegasConcours.com, with general admission priced at $70 (June 15-July 31); $85 (August 1-September 14); and $100 (September 15-October 21). A limited supply of VIP tickets – open to ages 21 and over – are available for $200.

Editors: For hi-res photos and logos visit LasVegasConcours.com/press

About Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance (LVCE)

The inaugural Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance debuted in October 2019 bringing the prestigious celebration of automotive excellence to the iconic entertainment capital of the world with resounding success. As the 40th addition to the elite roster of worldwide exhibitions and competitions, Founder Stuart Sobek introduced 140 of the world's most famous classic cars with an exciting array of art, beauty and innovations – from the elegant Helene Awards™ and Best in Show competition to a closing day Tour d'Elegance of automotive superstars on the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard Strip. New innovations, such as pre-show Concours d'Avant special events and exciting new venues, continue to ensure LVCE's rightful place in concours ranking as one of the leading shows in the world. For more information visit www.lasvegasconcours.com, like on Facebook and follow on Instagram.

About Miracle Flights

Founded in 1985, Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing free air transportation to children and adults who need help reaching specialized medical care only available far from home. To date, the organization has provided over 137,000 flights to those in need and typically books more than 600 free flights per month on commercial airlines all across the United States. To request a flight, learn more or donate, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org. Like on Facebook and follow on Instagram.

Press/Media Contact:

Vanessa Moreno

(702) 261-0494

[email protected]

SOURCE Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance

Related Links

http://www.lasvegasconcours.com

