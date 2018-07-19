Las Vegas Decks The Halls For The Holiday Season

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the most wonderful time of the year as Las Vegas welcomes winter and the spirit of the holidays this season. With an abundance of holiday lights, outdoor festivities and activities to choose from, Las Vegas shines as the ultimate destination for visitors looking to celebrate and spread holiday cheer.

For the seventh consecutive year, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas welcomes the return of The Ice Rink on Wednesday, Nov. 21 as Boulevard Pool transforms into a holiday spectacle high above the Las Vegas Strip. Overlooking the heart of Las Vegas Boulevard, visitors will enjoy roof-top ice skating on more than 4,200 square feet of real ice, roasting s'mores by the fire, light snow showers, adult renditions of seasonal culinary classics and breathtaking views surrounded by vibrant city lights.

In celebration of the holiday season and the return of one of Las Vegas' most adored holiday destinations, Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland will host The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' second annual tree lighting ceremony. Fans, locals and tourists alike can take part in the variety of winter festivities The Ice Rink has to offer during the lighting of the 36-foot tall tree on Dec. 5.

Envisioned by the Bellagio Horticulture team, Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens will celebrate the spirit of the season with hundreds of plants and flowers in a glamourous winter holiday installation at the end of November 2018.

Ethel M's Chocolate Factory will dazzle locals and visitors with its annual three-acres of cacti covered in one million holiday lights. Guests can stroll through the garden and experience the holiday display through Jan. 6.

Twinkling lights and the rich smell of hot cocoa will fill the air as Holiday at The Park returns Thursday, Nov. 29. As guests wander through The Park, pop-up dining experiences in quaint cabins will offer a variety of bites and sips inspired by European holiday traditions. Strolling carolers will sing the songs of the season and spread cheer throughout The Park, leading guests dashing to the towering 80-foot holiday tree in Toshiba Plaza.

On Friday, Nov. 16, Town Square Las Vegas will celebrate the holiday season with the Santa Arrival Parade at 7 p.m. Santa will light the tree and there will be "Snow in the Square" for fun for all ages.

Come one, come all to Fashion Show for the all-new hologram holiday experience, "Twas the Light Before Christmas." Created by London-based experiential agency Cinimod Studio. The Santa-inspired holographic display will debut for the first time within the United States just in time for the holidays on Nov. 22 through Jan. 10.

Another winter wonderland is in the cards for Green Valley Ranch Resort with the return of its Winter's Village experience, this time with a second location set to debut at its sister property Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Set to open on Saturday, Nov. 17, guests will be able to create memories with its festive outdoor ice rink and holiday-inspired activities such as custom-cocktail lounges complete with mocktails for the children to enjoy and fire pit stations allowing guests to roast handmade s'mores over the fire.

Additionally, Glittering Lights at The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will return for its 18th season. The dazzling array of festive lights and sounds feature more than 3 million LED lights that intertwine a 2.5-mile course through the track. Named one of the "Best places to see Christmas lights in the U.S." by CNN Travel, Glittering Lights is one of Vegas' most beloved holiday traditions.

Inspired by "Christmas In July," HUMAN NATURE will have their special ROCKIN' HOLIDAY JUKEBOX performances for a limited engagement beginning Tuesday, Nov. 27, at The Sands Showroom inside The Venetian Las Vegas.

For more information on Las Vegas' holiday magic, visit www.visitlasvegas.com

