Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival Partners with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for its 12th Season

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The best of the best of talented culinary skills will come together at the 12th annual Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival presented by United Airlines. The culinary skills of celebrity chefs from all over the globe will participate at this yearly event at venues located on the Las Vegas Strip as well as Tivoli Village and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton. The sponsors this year include Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, along with world-class, James Beard Foundation Award-winning chefs, including Chef Katsuya Uechi, Chef Todd English and Chef Francois Payard, just to name a few.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Resort Pool

Some of these talented individuals will showcase their skills with live culinary demonstrations. The talented chefs will each be showcased at the amazing five-day festival that includes dinner, tastings and culminates with a celebratory pool party at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

October 6 James Beard Dinner with Todd English at Olives

October 7 Celebrity Chef Dinner Hosted by Mastros Ocean Club

October 8 Grand Tasting Events at Tivoli Village

October 9 Grand Tasting Events at Tivoli Village

October 10 Event at Élia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Tickets range from $100-$250, which include a special tasting of world-class wines, beers, spirits, and delicious food. Individuals interested in attending are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible due to popular demand.

The reimagined and integrated Virgin Hotels Las Vegas intermixes a passion for food and beverage with an expansive restaurant collection, including the popular Olives from Chef Todd English. Guests can enjoy the complete Virgin Hotels Las Vegas experience by booking a weekend stay in one of the resort's vibrant chambers and suites which includes no resort fees and free parking. Book your weekend stay at https://book.passkey.com/go/MFDWNP1

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit VegasFoodAndWine.com .

Social Media

Instagram: @VegasFoodWine @VirginHotelsLV

Facebook: VegasFoodAndWine Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Twitter: @VegasFoodWine @VirginHotelsLV

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort. The property is part of Curio Collection by Hilton. The integrated resort intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture and features three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 Chambers and suites; the 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Sun Casino, operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; a five-acre desert pool oasis including Élia Beach Club and a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,500 capacity; 24 Oxford showroom accommodating 650 guests; an exclusive portfolio of twelve food and beverage venues including Todd English's Olives, Kris Yenbamroong's Night + Market, the legendary Nobu, Michael and David Morton's One Steakhouse, Kassi Beach House from restauranteur Nick Mathers, Casa Calavera by global hospitality company Hakkasan Group, the sports entertainment, daylife and nightlife venue Money, Baby! from Justin Massei and Mikis Troyan of Clive Collective, famous Afters Ice Cream, Pizza Forte by the Ferraro Family and signature Virgin Hotels restaurants and bars including The Kitchen at Commons Club, The Bar at Commons Club, The Shag Room and Funny Library Coffee Shop. The property is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Asset Management, Dream and Orlando Development. The off-Strip playground is located at 4455 Paradise Road. For more information, visit www.virginhotelslv.com .

Contacts:

Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival Contact: Alan Semsar (818) 288-4050 [email protected]

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Contact: Terri Maruca & Emily Clayton, [email protected]

SOURCE Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival

Related Links

http://vegasfoodandwine.com/

