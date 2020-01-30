Las Vegas' New Ad To Run Super Bowl Sunday For The First Time In History

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Las Vegas will run an ad with its new slogan, "What Happens Here, Only Happens Here" during the Super Bowl LIV pre-game festivities, this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, between 5:30 – 6 p.m. EST/2:30 – 3 p.m. PST. The 30-second "Key of Vegas" spot features Las Vegas residency artists Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera and Aerosmith. It also showcases Lady Gaga's bandleader Brian Newman and UFC heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou.

For a link to the video, click here

The new campaign was launched on Sunday with the first 60-second ad ever run by a destination in the international GRAMMY™ Awards broadcast. The ad highlights the experiences that visitors will only have in this one-of-a-kind city.



The National Football League (NFL) and Las Vegas have had an evolving relationship over the last several decades. In previous years, the league hasn't allowed the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) to advertise during the Super Bowl. But with the arrival of the Las Vegas Raiders and the 2018 change in the law that allowed commercial sports betting, the league is welcoming Las Vegas to its biggest stage.

In April, the destination will be the host of the 2020 NFL Draft, solidifying Las Vegas as the true multi-faceted Entertainment Capital of the World.

"We are excited to welcome the NFL to Las Vegas in 2020 with the Raiders inaugural season this fall and the NFL Draft coming in April," said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). "This is a partnership that continues to grow and is another big reason the destination is a mecca for sports fans, who flock to Las Vegas every year for an experience that only happens here."

In combination with the TV spot, the destination secured a Super Bowl Sunday sponsorship on Twitter and will run a short commercial preceding highlight clips from the @NFL handle.

The campaign launch during the 62nd GRAMMY™ Awards was to include marquee takeovers, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities and more. In the wake of the deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, Las Vegas postponed those activities until a later date.

The ad was filmed in Las Vegas and is airing on major national network and cable channels. For more information about Las Vegas, visit www.VisitLasVegas.com.

