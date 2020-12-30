Las Vegas Premier Marketing Announces Grand Re-Opening

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Premier Marketing, one of the fastest-growing companies in Northern California, is proud to announce its Grand Reopening for its main Las Vegas branch. During the nation's COVID-19 pandemic, the company's team has remained dedicated to its commitment to provide top-quality marketing services to its current and future clients. Led by CEO Joey Ortiz, the company intends to reestablish its presence in its namesake hometown. This year has been one of immense change in the way Americans live and do business but Las Vegas Premier Marketing is determined to build a strong and positive company, incorporating the best of Nevada's marketers.

Las Vegas Premier Marketing, Inc.

Consumer demand for COVID-conscious action and social impact is growing. Las Vegas Premier Marketing expects to demonstrate a real and sustained commitment to diversity, inclusion, and sustainability, all while following CDC recommendations. The company is grateful, during such a trying time for all Americans, to be able to reopen its main branch. While the company has spent the last year opening offices across California, Las Vegas Premier Marketing felt it was essential to get back to its roots and help the community that helped it to establish a thriving business. Las Vegas Premier Marketing is hopeful that, with its reopening, it will be able to provide job opportunities for those who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

At Las Vegas Premier Marketing, the innovative team is currently working on ways to support the Las Vegas community. The company knows first hand how difficult it can be to maintain a local business, which is why it encourages its employees to support local businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. In the future, it is Las Vegas Premier Marketing's intention to get involved with local schools, programs, and businesses to provide assistance and support.

As innovators, the company believes it is its duty to pass on ideas and lend a helping hand to the community, especially during this time. As CEO Joey Ortiz said last year, "[Las Vegas Premier Marketing's] constant focus lies in offering economic growth and employment opportunities across the nation." These words ring especially true during the pandemic and will continue to inspire the team at Las Vegas Premier Marketing to work diligently with the community to ensure that everyone thrives. As the year comes to an end, the team is definitely excited about the growth and opportunities that 2021 will have in store for them.

"Excited to be a part of the reopening and with new clients we are working with. It's our mission to exceed their expectations," said Lacia Stuart, Assistant Manager.

Connect with Las Vegas Premier Marketing on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and more to stay up to date on all the company fun. Contact the company at [email protected] or (702) 249-5605 to join the team and start the career of a lifetime.

