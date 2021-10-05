Las Vegas Raiders X The Wild Collective

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Raiders are teaming up with The Wild Collective in a local collaboration aimed at bringing fashion forward streetwear to the stadium and beyond, with the first of two limited edition capsules kicking off on October 6.

The Wild Collective, a Las Vegas-based, female-owned sports and lifestyle brand, is delivering apparel with styles exclusive, sustainable and unique to the licensed sports world. These tradition-turned-up stylings take aspects of the past and makes them feel new through diverse graphic techniques, silhouettes and patterns that utilize recycled cotton and polyester materials.

"Being able to offer designs specifically made for our fans is exciting," said Las Vegas Raiders Vice President of Merchandising Barry DeVilbiss. "We are grateful for this collaboration which allows the Raiders to not only support local, creative entrepreneurs but moves the needle aesthetically within licensed apparel."

This dynamic, innovative new line was established through an NFL program called "collab" under which a club at retail partners with a designer in their home market. Spawned in Las Vegas are six styles which represent this special collection that is unapologetically vibrant and fueled by the spirit of our community and a passion for all things Silver & Black.

"Working with the Raiders and the NFL on this collaboration has been a significant highlight within my career," said The Wild Collective founder and CEO Whitney Bansin. "Being able to design one-of-a-kind fashion pieces for this iconic fanbase is an honor. The collection provides a streetwear vibe with a throwback feel – applying the historic Raider marks in various ways."

This eclectic collection includes two Men's, two Women's, and two Unisex styles with pricing ranging from $150 - $225 and is available at www.raiders.com/shop, select Raider Image locations, pop-up shops inside the Aria and Bellagio, on The Wild Collective website (www.wearethewildco.com), and www.nflshop.com.

About The Raider Image

The Raider Image is the official team store of the Las Vegas Raiders. All stores are owned and operated by the Las Vegas Raiders. Later this fall, the Image will be operating 14 brick and mortar locations throughout California and Nevada along with the flag ship store at Allegiant Stadium. The Las Vegas area will have seven locations: Town Square Las Vegas, Galleria at Sunset Mall, Raiders Headquarters in Henderson, McCarran Airport, Fashion Show Mall, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place and Miracle Mile Shops. In addition, The Raider Image e-commerce store provides the best selection of merchandise for Raider fans around the world with over 3,600+ products available online and in the mobile app. Find the online store through www.RAIDERS.com/shop

About The Wild Collective

The Wild Collective is a female-owned sports and lifestyle apparel brand with a focus on disrupting the fan merchandise industry with highly customizable and fashion-forward designs. Led by founder Whitney Bansin, by pulling the top fashion trends and weaving them with premium and sustainable fabrics, The Wild Collective brings a fresh eye to the sports apparel market by providing fresh and inventive styles with the wearer in mind. Today, The Wild Collective is now officially licensed across NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS and multiple college teams including The Ohio State University and The University of Alabama. To buy online and learn more visit www.wearethewildco.com

