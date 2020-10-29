Las Vegas Real Estate Specialists Launch Podcast: "Condo Artists - The Other Side of Real Estate"

"Condo Artists – The Other Side of Real Estate," the podcast pulls back the curtain on condo living and selling Tweet this

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts or Spotify at:

http://bit.ly/AppleTheOtherSideofRealEstate

http://bit.ly/SpotifytheOtherSideofRealEstate

Or search "Condo Artist: The Other Side of Real Estate" on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Upon its soft launch, Condo Artists has received only five-star ratings and received questions from as far away as Australia.

According to Vaknin, condos are often misunderstood by real estate agents, buyers, architects, lenders and even developers. "Relative to single-family homes, condos are highly unique and present both opportunities and challenges," he said. "This podcast will break it all down for everyone involved in condo development, sales, lending, buying and living."

While the podcast is focused on the art of developing, marketing and selling condos, Vaknin started his career decades ago as a gallerist and art dealer in Atlanta, Georgia. Bringing an artistic perspective to all his endeavors, Vaknin believes arts are foundational to community building. That, coupled with his experience as a real estate specialist who worked hard at perfecting the art of selling real estate at the height of the Great Recession, Vaknin draws upon his experience selling condos all over the country.

"From Atlanta to Florida to Las Vegas, my experience selling condos nationwide creates good fodder for lots of interesting and lively conversations on the art of the condo," he said.

Vaknin is joined on the podcast by his colleagues, Shahn Douglas, director of marketing for DK Las Vegas, and Mark Bunton, director of operations for DK Las Vegas. Together, the trio boasts a combined 53 years of experience and lessons learned in the world of condos. The DK Las Vegas portfolio now includes Juhl in downtown Las Vegas and One Las Vegas on South Las Vegas Blvd. The original condo portfolio of 1,300 condos included Spanish Palms and the Ogden, which are now sold out, along with Loft 5, which was sold in 2016.

The first podcast, called "The Pivot," focuses on how Vaknin and his team pivoted at the beginning of the pandemic to create and deliver contactless options for viewing and buying real estate, meeting virtually with prospective buyers, bolstering social infrastructure amongst existing residents with virtual events, and focusing on important features like balconies (the new condo backyard), home offices and larger floorplans to accommodate work and distance learning.

According to Vaknin there are two times in people's lives when they truly alter their daily habits: when they move or have a baby. "Changing daily habits doesn't come easy," he said. "Yet the pandemic literally changed all our habits almost overnight. This unprecedented event has changed forever how we sell, buy and even think about real estate."

Vaknin, who serves on the board of the Neon Museum and is the Vice-Chair of the Downtown Vegas Alliance, oversees a robust Artist in Residence program at Juhl and is a respected voice for downtown development. In addition to his colleagues, Vaknin will have a variety of expert guests on the podcast with the goal of producing one podcast weekly. For more information on the podcast, email to [email protected].

