Las Vegas Region Harley-Davidson Dealerships Acquired By Morotti's Southern Nevada Powersports Group
- John Morotti and partner Dennis Bearden acquire two Harley-Davidson dealerships in Las Vegas, one in Henderson, Nev., and one in Washington, Utah. Sale also includes seven Harley-Davidson retail outlets in Las Vegas.
- Area dealerships date to 1940s and transition to longtime Las Vegas resident and experienced dealer-owner Morotti.
- Previous owners Don Andress and Tim Cashman set to retire.
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime owners of the region's four Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealerships today announced their decision to sell the dealerships and seven retail outlets to John Morotti, an experienced businessman and Las Vegas resident for the past 20 years. Morotti also owns and operates three motorcycle dealerships in Arizona and two in North Carolina. The dealerships included in this sale include: Las Vegas Harley-Davidson and Red Rock Harley-Davidson, both in Las Vegas; Henderson Harley-Davidson in Henderson, Nev.; and Zion Harley-Davidson in Washington, Utah. The Harley-Davidson retail outlets acquired include those in Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, MGM Grand Las Vegas, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, The Forum Shops at Caesars, The LINQ, McCarran International Airport, and Fremont Street Experience. Financial details of the sale have not been made public.
The previous ownership team of Don Andress and Tim Cashman ran the area Harley-Davidson dealerships dating back to 1995. Both decided it was time to retire and hand over the controls to Morotti.
"For more than 20 years, Don Andress and Tim Cashman built a group of highly regarded dealerships that has served the community of riders here in Las Vegas and across southern Nevada and southwest Utah," said new owner John Morotti. "Don and Tim always treat motorcyclists as family and the dealerships are considered their home away from home. I'm thrilled to continue that heritage."
Each dealership will continue to operate under its current name and remain in its current location, selling and servicing new and previously owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The ownership team includes Morotti's partner Dennis Bearden, an experienced entrepreneur and owner of Century A/C Supply and Bearden Investments.
Morotti owns five award-winning motorcycle dealerships: Tobacco Road Harley-Davidson and Triumph Raleigh, in Raleigh, N.C.; Superstition Harley-Davidson in Apache Junction, Ariz.; and Mother Road Harley-Davidson and Route 66 Motorsports, both in Kingman, Ariz. He also owns London Bridge Harley-Davidson, a retail outlet in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
"I've been a Las Vegas resident for over two decades and the team intends to continue to serve our community with top experience and a passion to grow the sport of motorcycling," said Morotti.
The newly acquired dealerships include:
- Las Vegas Harley-Davidson: 5191 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, Nev. 89119
- Red Rock Harley-Davidson: 2260 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, Nev. 89146
- Henderson Harley-Davidson: 1010 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson, Nev. 89014
- Zion Harley-Davidson: 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington, Utah 84780
About the Ownership Team: Morotti and Bearden will operate the four dealerships in Las Vegas and the surrounding communities under the holding company, Southern Nevada Powersports Group, Inc. Morotti's dealership experience runs deep as owner of Superstition Harley-Davidson in Apache Junction, Ariz., near the origination of U.S. Highway 70, and Mother Road Harley-Davidson and Route 66 Motorsports in Kingman, Ariz., located on the famed Route 66 highway. He also owns Tobacco Road Harley-Davidson and Triumph Raleigh, located on U.S. Highway 70 in downtown Raleigh, also known as the original "Tobacco Road" of N.C.
