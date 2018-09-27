Las Vegas resident wins DIY Network Ultimate Retreat Giveaway 2018

The giveaway includes a fully renovated and furnished home nestled in the picturesque mountain setting of Sapphire, North Carolina, plus $50,000 provided by national mortgage lender Quicken Loans®. The charming home is surrounded by the Appalachian Mountains in an area perfect for year-round outdoor living and a laidback lifestyle.

Rodriguez said she and her two older daughters used to sit around their kitchen table talking about what they would do if they actually won some day. "We made plans as if it would happen," said Rodriguez after receiving the extraordinary news. "We even kept a spreadsheet of all the home sweepstakes the networks offer."

Still, when the dream became a reality, it was hard to believe. "I kept thinking, 'This can't be real,'" Rodriguez confessed. "When I received a message from DIY Network, I knew I needed to call back, but I was in such shock, I couldn't move!"

The kitchen, with its classic design and rustic elegance, is her favorite space in the house. "I always love the kitchen most," she said. "I can just see myself there."

Rodriguez says she entered almost every day during the sweepstakes period. "It's just so exciting!" she exclaimed. "It's been a really awesome experience."

The DIY Network Ultimate Retreat invited viewers to follow the demolition and renovation process room by room as a dated 1980s creekside residence in a spectacular vacation destination was transformed into a show-stopping retreat.

DIY Network Ultimate Retreat 2018 features products provided by national advertising sponsors including The Sherwin Williams Company; Lumber Liquidators; Quicken Loans®; Mitsubishi Electric Cooling & Heating; Cabinets To Go; James Hardie Building Products; La-Z-Boy Incorporated; and Kohler.

ABOUT DIY NETWORK

Currently in more than 54 million U.S. households, DIY Network is the go-to destination for wall-breaking, roof-ripping, house-hauling, yard-crashing series. The network's award-winning website, DIYNetwork.com, consistently ranks among America's top home and garden destinations for entertaining videos, home improvement advice and step-by-step instructions. Fans can interact with other home improvement enthusiasts and do-it-yourselfers through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. DIY Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

SOURCE Discovery, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.diynetwork.com

