Las Vegas Sands Announces Sheryl Crow Will Headline Sands Cares INSPIRE on May 28

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced nine-time GRAMMY award winner and American music icon Sheryl Crow will headline the 2020 Sands Cares INSPIRE charity concert benefiting members of its Sands Cares Accelerator on May 28 at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific, Friday, February 21.

The show is part of Crow's summer concert tour and raises critical funds for Sands Cares Accelerator members Green Our Planet (GoP) and Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY). Sands will donate all ticket sales from INSPIRE to the nonprofit organizations as an integral component of the Accelerator's mission to enable local community service providers to expand their reach, improve their programs and better serve the community as part of their three-year membership in the program.

A nine-time GRAMMY Award winner, Sheryl Crow has cemented her legacy in music history. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide, with seven charting in the top 10 and five certified for Multi-Platinum sales status. In addition to number one hits such as "All I Wanna Do" and "Soak Up the Sun," Crow has lofted 40 singles into the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Contemporary and other charts, with more number one singles in the Triple A listings than any other female artist. Beyond her accomplishments as a genre-defying, internationally recognized artist, Crow is also known for her passionate support of multiple charitable organizations, including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The World Food Program, Feeding America, Adopt a Classroom, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Musicares, the Delta Children's Home and many other causes.

"With Sheryl Crow launching her new tour, Las Vegas concert fans can see one of the summer's hottest shows, while helping our charity partners better serve our community," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs at Sands. "The Accelerator works to propel nonprofits forward in their service and impact, and funds raised through INSPIRE ticket sales is one of the central ways we make that happen."

Inspired by the entrepreneurial and philanthropic spirit of Sands founder and CEO Sheldon G. Adelson, the Sands Cares Accelerator brings his legacy to life with a deeper corporate investment to advance the capabilities of nonprofit organizations so they can better address the needs of our community. Over a three-year membership in the program, nonprofit members focus on building their capacity or elevating a strategic initiative to better serve the community. Sands serves as a committed corporate catalyst and mentor for helping the organizations achieve their identified goals and strengthen their abilities to deliver on their missions.

Now in its third year as an Accelerator member, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth is the most comprehensive service provider for the thousands of young people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada, which ranks among the top in the nation for the rate of unaccompanied homeless youth living on the streets. Green Our Planet joined the Accelerator in 2020 and operates one of the largest and most comprehensive outdoor school garden and indoor hydroponic programs in the United States, teaching STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), nutrition and conservation in a hands-on environment.

Tickets are available at www.Venetian.com/INSPIRE, The Venetian Box Office or Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m. Pacific, Friday, February 21. Premium ticket packages featuring value-added opportunities are available only at www.Venetian.com/INSPIRE and The Venetian Box Office.

