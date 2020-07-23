Las Vegas Sands Honors 2020 Mr. Sheldon G. and Dr. Miriam Adelson Citizenship Award Winners

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced the recipients of the Mr. Sheldon G. And Dr. Miriam Adelson Citizenship Awards, presented by Sands Cares. The award recognizes Team Members across all the company's business regions who have demonstrated a dedication to giving back to local communities and important causes.

The process began with a peer-driven nomination period, where Sands Team Members selected and nominated those among them who most embody the Adelson family's long-term commitment to philanthropy and legacy of giving. Sands Cares representatives then worked with their respective leadership teams to select three Team Members from each region – Las Vegas, Macao and Singapore – who demonstrated a passion for supporting Sands Cares initiatives and donating their time to community causes they found meaningful and impactful.

This year's Adelson Citizenship Award honorees and "Sands Cares Heroes" are:

Bobby Aw , Senior Market Development Executive, Singapore

, Senior Market Development Executive, Taisacan Hall, Resort Services Agent, Las Vegas

Surya Kumar Thapa (Bryan), Security Officer, Macao

(Bryan), Security Officer, Chao Lai Lin (Lilian), Senior Convention Services Manager, Macao

(Lilian), Senior Convention Services Manager, Srinivasan Navaneethan , Pools & Recreation Guest Service Agent, Singapore

, Pools & Recreation Guest Service Agent, Joshua Robinson , SOX and Control Initiatives Director (Corporate Accounting), Las Vegas

, SOX and Control Initiatives Director (Corporate Accounting), Vanessa Seah , Senior Revenue Optimization Administrator, Singapore

, Senior Revenue Optimization Administrator, Brandee Wade , Vice President of Finance Operations, Las Vegas

, Vice President of Finance Operations, Zhou Ya Qing (Sandra), Casino Operations Pit Manager, Macao

"The ultimate purpose of Sands Cares, our global corporate giving program, is to build on our company's legacy of making an impact in our communities," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs at Sands. "The Team Members selected as this year's Sands Cares Heroes embody that legacy. Their dedication to giving back to their local communities and to donating their time to important causes around the world is reason for celebration."

Adelson Citizenship Award winners were notified of their selection in early July, and were honored by their local leadership teams. In the coming weeks, each winner will be individually profiled on Sands Confidential, the company's corporate news feed.

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.

