Las Vegas Sands Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world's leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
"We remain confident in the eventual recovery in travel and tourism spending across our markets and enthusiastic about the opportunity to welcome more guests back to our properties in 2022 and the years ahead," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer. "While pandemic-related travel restrictions continue to impact our current financial performance, we again generated positive EBITDA in each of our markets. We remain deeply committed to supporting our team members and to helping those in need in each of our local communities as they recover from the impact of the pandemic."
"Our ongoing investments in our team members, our communities and our market-leading Integrated Resort offerings position us exceedingly well to deliver growth as travel restrictions eventually subside and the recovery comes to fruition. We are fortunate that our financial strength supports our investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, as well as our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets."
Net revenue was $1.01 billion, a decrease of 0.7% from the prior year quarter. Operating loss was $138 million, compared to operating loss of $119 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $315 million, compared to net loss of $303 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $251 million, compared to $191 million in the prior year quarter.
Full year 2021 operating loss was $689 million, compared to operating loss of $1.39 billion in 2020. Net loss attributable to Las Vegas Sands was $961 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in 2021, compared to net loss of $1.69 billion, or $2.21 per diluted share, in 2020.
In March 2021, LVS entered into definitive agreements to sell its Las Vegas real property and operations for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $6.25 billion and anticipates the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022. The financial position, results of operations and cash flows of the Las Vegas Operating Properties have been presented as a discontinued operation held for sale.
Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results
On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL decreased 4.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, to $643 million. Net loss for SCL was $245 million, compared to $246 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
On a GAAP basis, full year 2021 total net revenues for SCL increased 70.4%, compared to the full year 2020, to $2.87 billion. Net loss for SCL was $1.05 billion in 2021, compared to $1.52 billion in 2020.
Other Factors Affecting Earnings
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $152 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $147 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average debt balance increased compared to the prior year quarter due to borrowings under the SCL Credit Facility during 2021, while our weighted average borrowing cost in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.2%, compared to 4.3% during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Our income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $14 million, compared to $28 million in the prior year quarter. The income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by a non-cash expense of $12 million related to an increase in the valuation allowance related to our U.S. foreign tax credits and a 17% statutory rate on our Singapore operations.
Balance Sheet Items
Unrestricted cash balances as of December 31, 2021 were $1.85 billion.
The company has access to $3.68 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.
As of December 31, 2021, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases and financed purchases, was $14.77 billion.
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter totaled $188 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $140 million in Macao, $46 million at Marina Bay Sands and $2 million in Corporate and Other.
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Non-GAAP Measures
Within the company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income/loss," "adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss," and "hold-normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share." The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.
The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.
Adjusted net income/loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.
Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income/loss from continuing operations before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income/loss from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal payments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, is presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is based on applying a Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% to the Rolling Chip volume for the quarter if the actual win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45% for our Macao and Singapore properties and applying a win percentage of 22.0% for Baccarat and 20.0% for non-Baccarat games to the respective table games drops for the quarter if the actual win percentages are outside the expected ranges of 18.0% to 26.0% for Baccarat and 16.0% to 24.0% for non-Baccarat at our Las Vegas properties. We do not present adjustments for Non-Rolling Chip drop for our table games play at our Macao and Singapore properties, nor for slots at any of our properties. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is also adjusted for the estimated gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives that would have been incurred when applying the win percentages noted above to the respective gaming volumes. The hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA measure presents a consistent measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties from period to period.
Hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss and hold-normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share are additional supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share, are presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period.
The company may also present the above items on a constant currency basis. This information is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating current quarter local currency amounts to U.S. dollars based on prior period exchange rates. These amounts are compared to the prior period to derive non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline. Management considers non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline to be a useful metric to investors and management as it allows a more direct comparison of current performance to historical performance.
The company also makes reference to adjusted property EBITDA margin and hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin, which are calculated using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures.
|
Exhibit 1
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenues:
|
Casino
|
$ 651
|
$ 689
|
$ 2,892
|
$ 2,041
|
Rooms
|
104
|
99
|
415
|
280
|
Food and beverage
|
51
|
55
|
199
|
156
|
Mall
|
180
|
153
|
649
|
381
|
Convention, retail and other
|
22
|
19
|
79
|
82
|
Net revenues
|
1,008
|
1,015
|
4,234
|
2,940
|
Operating expenses:
|
Resort operations
|
761
|
829
|
3,460
|
3,003
|
Corporate
|
42
|
23
|
211
|
168
|
Pre-opening
|
4
|
5
|
19
|
19
|
Development
|
50
|
—
|
109
|
18
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
266
|
252
|
1,041
|
997
|
Amortization of leasehold interests in land
|
14
|
14
|
56
|
55
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
|
9
|
11
|
27
|
73
|
1,146
|
1,134
|
4,923
|
4,333
|
Operating loss
|
(138)
|
(119)
|
(689)
|
(1,393)
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest income
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
21
|
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
|
(152)
|
(147)
|
(621)
|
(523)
|
Other income (expense)
|
(12)
|
(10)
|
(31)
|
19
|
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
|
—
|
—
|
(137)
|
—
|
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|
(301)
|
(275)
|
(1,474)
|
(1,876)
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(14)
|
(28)
|
5
|
(24)
|
Net loss from continuing operations
|
(315)
|
(303)
|
(1,469)
|
(1,900)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
118
|
(73)
|
193
|
(243)
|
Net loss
|
(197)
|
(376)
|
(1,276)
|
(2,143)
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
74
|
77
|
315
|
458
|
Net loss attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.
|
$ (123)
|
$ (299)
|
$ (961)
|
$ (1,685)
|
Earnings (loss) per share - basic:
|
Net loss from continuing operations
|
$ (0.32)
|
$ (0.30)
|
$ (1.51)
|
$ (1.89)
|
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
0.15
|
(0.10)
|
0.25
|
(0.32)
|
Net loss per common share
|
$ (0.17)
|
$ (0.40)
|
$ (1.26)
|
$ (2.21)
|
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:
|
Net loss from continuing operations
|
$ (0.32)
|
$ (0.30)
|
$ (1.51)
|
$ (1.89)
|
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
0.15
|
(0.10)
|
0.25
|
(0.32)
|
Net loss per common share
|
$ (0.17)
|
$ (0.40)
|
$ (1.26)
|
$ (2.21)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
764
|
764
|
764
|
764
|
Diluted
|
764
|
764
|
764
|
764
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 0.79
|
Exhibit 2
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net Revenues
|
The Venetian Macao
|
$ 272
|
$ 327
|
$ 1,256
|
$ 738
|
The Londoner Macao
|
139
|
95
|
588
|
297
|
The Parisian Macao
|
67
|
101
|
357
|
259
|
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
|
140
|
114
|
546
|
265
|
Sands Macao
|
25
|
32
|
122
|
120
|
Ferry Operations and Other
|
6
|
6
|
28
|
28
|
Macao Operations
|
649
|
675
|
2,897
|
1,707
|
Marina Bay Sands
|
368
|
345
|
1,370
|
1,261
|
Intersegment Royalties(1)
|
17
|
20
|
83
|
66
|
Intersegment Eliminations(2)
|
(26)
|
(25)
|
(116)
|
(94)
|
$ 1,008
|
$ 1,015
|
$ 4,234
|
$ 2,940
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
The Venetian Macao
|
$ 67
|
$ 73
|
$ 297
|
$ (53)
|
The Londoner Macao
|
(23)
|
(34)
|
(84)
|
(184)
|
The Parisian Macao
|
(14)
|
(7)
|
(17)
|
(131)
|
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
|
63
|
38
|
219
|
33
|
Sands Macao
|
(17)
|
(18)
|
(69)
|
(76)
|
Ferry Operations and Other
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
(8)
|
(20)
|
Macao Operations
|
74
|
47
|
338
|
(431)
|
Marina Bay Sands
|
177
|
144
|
448
|
383
|
$ 251
|
$ 191
|
$ 786
|
$ (48)
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues
|
The Venetian Macao
|
24.6%
|
22.3%
|
23.6%
|
The Londoner Macao
|
The Parisian Macao
|
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
|
45.0%
|
33.3%
|
40.1%
|
12.5%
|
Sands Macao
|
Ferry Operations and Other
|
Macao Operations
|
11.4%
|
7.0%
|
11.7%
|
Marina Bay Sands
|
48.1%
|
41.7%
|
32.7%
|
30.4%
|
Total
|
24.9%
|
18.8%
|
18.6%
____________________
|
Note:
|
The information for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation held for sale.
|
(1)
|
Royalties were earned from foreign operations, which were previously included in the Las Vegas Operating Properties and will continue post-closing of the sale.
|
(2)
|
Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.
|
Exhibit 3
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss from Continuing Operations to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net loss from continuing operations
|
$ (315)
|
$ (303)
|
$ (1,469)
|
$ (1,900)
|
Add (deduct):
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
14
|
28
|
(5)
|
24
|
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
|
—
|
—
|
137
|
—
|
Other (income) expense
|
12
|
10
|
31
|
(19)
|
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
|
152
|
147
|
621
|
523
|
Interest income
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
(21)
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
|
9
|
11
|
27
|
73
|
Amortization of leasehold interests in land
|
14
|
14
|
56
|
55
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
266
|
252
|
1,041
|
997
|
Development expense
|
50
|
—
|
109
|
18
|
Pre-opening expense
|
4
|
5
|
19
|
19
|
Stock-based compensation (1)
|
4
|
5
|
12
|
15
|
Corporate expense
|
42
|
23
|
211
|
168
|
Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ 251
|
$ 191
|
$ 786
|
$ (48)
|
Hold-normalized casino revenue (2)
|
(15)
|
47
|
Hold-normalized casino expense (2)
|
(2)
|
(22)
|
Consolidated Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ 234
|
$ 216
____________________
|
Note:
|
The information for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation held for sale.
|
(1)
|
During the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $10 million and $8 million, respectively, of which $6 million and $3 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $27 million and $27 million, respectively, of which $15 million and $12 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.
|
(2)
|
See Exhibit 4.
|
Exhibit 4
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
The following are reconciliations of Adjusted Property EBITDA to Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
|
Hold-Normalized
|
Adjusted
|
Hold-Normalized
|
Hold-Normalized
|
Adjusted
|
Property
|
Casino
|
Casino
|
Property
|
EBITDA
|
Revenue (1)
|
Expense (2)
|
EBITDA
|
Macao Operations
|
$ 74
|
$ 24
|
$ (9)
|
$ 89
|
Marina Bay Sands
|
177
|
(39)
|
7
|
145
|
$ 251
|
$ (15)
|
$ (2)
|
$ 234
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
Hold-Normalized
|
Adjusted
|
Hold-Normalized
|
Hold-Normalized
|
Adjusted
|
Property
|
Casino
|
Casino
|
Property
|
EBITDA
|
Revenue (1)
|
Expense (2)
|
EBITDA
|
Macao Operations
|
$ 47
|
$ 44
|
$ (21)
|
$ 70
|
Marina Bay Sands
|
144
|
3
|
(1)
|
146
|
$ 191
|
$ 47
|
$ (22)
|
$ 216
____________________
|
Note:
|
The information for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation held for sale.
|
(1)
|
For Macao Operations and Marina Bay Sands, this represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to Rolling Chip volume play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 3.30%. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45%. The prior year non-GAAP measurement for our Macao Operations and Marina Bay Sands has also been adjusted to conform to the current period presentation.
These amounts have been offset by the estimated commissions paid and discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers.
|
(2)
|
Represents the estimated expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the casino revenue adjustment calculated in (1) above.
|
Exhibit 5
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Loss and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Net Loss:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net loss attributable to LVS
|
$ (123)
|
$ (299)
|
$ (961)
|
$ (1,685)
|
Pre-opening expense
|
4
|
5
|
19
|
19
|
Development expense
|
50
|
—
|
109
|
18
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
|
9
|
11
|
27
|
73
|
Other (income) expense
|
12
|
10
|
31
|
(19)
|
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
|
—
|
—
|
137
|
—
|
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
(118)
|
73
|
(193)
|
243
|
Income tax impact on net income adjustments (1)
|
3
|
1
|
(11)
|
(4)
|
Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments
|
(6)
|
(5)
|
(61)
|
(20)
|
Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to LVS
|
$ (169)
|
$ (204)
|
$ (903)
|
$ (1,375)
|
Hold-normalized casino revenue (2)
|
(15)
|
47
|
Hold-normalized casino expense (2)
|
(2)
|
(22)
|
Income tax impact on hold adjustments (1)
|
5
|
—
|
Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments
|
(5)
|
(7)
|
Hold-normalized adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to LVS
|
$ (186)
|
$ (186)
|
The following is a reconciliation of Diluted Loss per Share to Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Per diluted share of common stock:
|
Net loss attributable to LVS
|
$ (0.17)
|
$ (0.40)
|
$ (1.26)
|
$ (2.21)
|
Pre-opening expense
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.03
|
Development expense
|
0.07
|
—
|
0.14
|
0.02
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.04
|
0.11
|
Other (income) expense
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
0.04
|
(0.03)
|
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
|
—
|
—
|
0.18
|
—
|
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
(0.15)
|
0.10
|
(0.25)
|
0.32
|
Income tax impact on net income adjustments
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
(0.08)
|
(0.03)
|
Adjusted loss per diluted share from continuing operations
|
$ (0.22)
|
$ (0.27)
|
$ (1.18)
|
$ (1.80)
|
Hold-normalized casino revenue
|
(0.02)
|
0.07
|
Hold-normalized casino expense
|
—
|
(0.03)
|
Income tax impact on hold adjustments
|
0.01
|
—
|
Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
Hold-normalized adjusted loss per diluted share from continuing operations
|
$ (0.24)
|
$ (0.24)
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
764
|
764
|
764
|
764
____________________
|
(1)
|
The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.
|
(2)
|
See Exhibit 4.
|
Exhibit 6
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Casino Statistics:
|
The Venetian Macao:
|
Table games win per unit per day (1)
|
$ 3,679
|
$ 4,349
|
$ 4,625
|
$ 2,729
|
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
|
$ 156
|
$ 219
|
$ 162
|
$ 129
|
Average number of table games
|
634
|
695
|
629
|
631
|
Average number of slot machines
|
1,368
|
884
|
1,216
|
954
|
The Londoner Macao:
|
Table games win per unit per day (1)
|
$ 2,600
|
$ 2,248
|
$ 2,869
|
$ 1,840
|
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
|
$ 92
|
$ 111
|
$ 101
|
$ 119
|
Average number of table games
|
478
|
342
|
475
|
329
|
Average number of slot machines
|
1,155
|
545
|
998
|
563
|
The Parisian Macao:
|
Table games win per unit per day (1)
|
$ 1,928
|
$ 3,464
|
$ 2,793
|
$ 2,409
|
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
|
$ 62
|
$ 143
|
$ 73
|
$ 105
|
Average number of table games
|
273
|
266
|
270
|
271
|
Average number of slot machines
|
1,066
|
768
|
960
|
776
|
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:
|
Table games win per unit per day (1)
|
$ 6,506
|
$ 5,201
|
$ 7,544
|
$ 3,873
|
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
|
$ 46
|
$ (42)
|
$ 57
|
$ 91
|
Average number of table games
|
142
|
173
|
142
|
164
|
Average number of slot machines
|
167
|
18
|
117
|
52
|
Sands Macao:
|
Table games win per unit per day (1)
|
$ 1,556
|
$ 1,954
|
$ 2,139
|
$ 2,004
|
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
|
$ 44
|
$ 80
|
$ 83
|
$ 88
|
Average number of table games
|
157
|
160
|
155
|
166
|
Average number of slot machines
|
695
|
551
|
608
|
549
|
Marina Bay Sands:
|
Table games win per unit per day (1)
|
$ 3,828
|
$ 2,490
|
$ 3,262
|
$ 4,319
|
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
|
$ 649
|
$ 943
|
$ 756
|
$ 757
|
Average number of table games
|
514
|
604
|
549
|
605
|
Average number of slot machines
|
1,967
|
1,714
|
1,913
|
1,861
|
Las Vegas Operating Properties(3):
|
Table games win per unit per day (1)
|
$ 4,965
|
$ 1,797
|
$ 3,913
|
$ 2,896
|
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
|
$ 614
|
$ 348
|
$ 555
|
$ 351
|
Average number of table games
|
190
|
194
|
188
|
199
|
Average number of slot machines
|
1,731
|
1,432
|
1,609
|
1,532
____________________
|
Note:
|
These casino statistics exclude table games and slot machines shutdown due to social distancing measures or closure of the gaming facilities implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
(1)
|
Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.
|
(2)
|
Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.
|
(3)
|
The Las Vegas Operating Properties are classified as a discontinued operation held for sale.
|
Exhibit 7
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
The Venetian Macao
|
December 31,
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ Change
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
Casino
|
$ 195
|
$ 243
|
$ (48)
|
(19.8)%
|
Rooms
|
16
|
21
|
(5)
|
(23.8)%
|
Food and Beverage
|
5
|
6
|
(1)
|
(16.7)%
|
Mall
|
51
|
51
|
—
|
— %
|
Convention, Retail and Other
|
5
|
6
|
(1)
|
(16.7)%
|
Net Revenues
|
$ 272
|
$ 327
|
$ (55)
|
(16.8)%
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ 67
|
$ 73
|
$ (6)
|
(8.2)%
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
24.6%
|
22.3%
|
2.3 pts
|
Gaming Statistics
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Rolling Chip Volume
|
$ 890
|
$ 1,209
|
$ (319)
|
(26.4)%
|
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
|
3.36%
|
3.31%
|
0.05 pts
|
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
|
$ 695
|
$ 975
|
$ (280)
|
(28.7)%
|
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
|
26.6%
|
24.4%
|
2.2 pts
|
Slot Handle
|
$ 466
|
$ 444
|
$ 22
|
5.0%
|
Slot Hold %
|
4.2%
|
4.0%
|
0.2 pts
|
Hotel Statistics
|
Occupancy %
|
44.2%
|
49.3%
|
(5.1) pts
|
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
|
$ 156
|
$ 167
|
$ (11)
|
(6.6)%
|
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
|
$ 69
|
$ 82
|
$ (13)
|
(15.9)%
____________________
|
Note:
|
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2020 and 2021. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
|
(1)
|
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
The Londoner Macao
|
December 31,
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ Change
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
Casino
|
$ 92
|
$ 63
|
$ 29
|
46.0%
|
Rooms
|
21
|
13
|
8
|
61.5%
|
Food and Beverage
|
8
|
5
|
3
|
60.0%
|
Mall
|
13
|
13
|
—
|
— %
|
Convention, Retail and Other
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
400.0%
|
Net Revenues
|
$ 139
|
$ 95
|
$ 44
|
46.3%
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ (23)
|
$ (34)
|
$ 11
|
(32.4)%
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
Gaming Statistics
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Rolling Chip Volume
|
$ 759
|
$ —
|
$ 759
|
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
|
2.60%
|
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
|
$ 408
|
$ 291
|
$ 117
|
40.2%
|
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
|
23.2%
|
24.3%
|
(1.1) pts
|
Slot Handle
|
$ 254
|
$ 118
|
$ 136
|
115.3%
|
Slot Hold %
|
3.9%
|
4.7%
|
(0.8) pts
|
Hotel Statistics
|
Occupancy %
|
41.5%
|
22.2%
|
19.3 pts
|
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
|
$ 166
|
$ 151
|
$ 15
|
9.9%
|
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
|
$ 69
|
$ 34
|
$ 35
|
102.9%
____________________
|
Note:
|
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2020 and 2021. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes and to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
|
(1)
|
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
The Parisian Macao
|
December 31,
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ Change
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
Casino
|
$ 41
|
$ 69
|
$ (28)
|
(40.6)%
|
Rooms
|
13
|
15
|
(2)
|
(13.3)%
|
Food and Beverage
|
4
|
5
|
(1)
|
(20.0)%
|
Mall
|
9
|
11
|
(2)
|
(18.2)%
|
Convention, Retail and Other
|
—
|
1
|
(1)
|
(100.0)%
|
Net Revenues
|
$ 67
|
$ 101
|
$ (34)
|
(33.7)%
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ (14)
|
$ (7)
|
$ (7)
|
100.0%
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
Gaming Statistics
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Rolling Chip Volume
|
$ 181
|
$ 534
|
$ (353)
|
(66.1)%
|
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
|
(4.77)%
|
(1.40)%
|
(3.37) pts
|
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
|
$ 242
|
$ 404
|
$ (162)
|
(40.1)%
|
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
|
23.5%
|
22.8%
|
0.7 pts
|
Slot Handle
|
$ 167
|
$ 268
|
$ (101)
|
(37.7)%
|
Slot Hold %
|
3.6%
|
3.8%
|
(0.2) pts
|
Hotel Statistics
|
Occupancy %
|
50.8%
|
50.0%
|
0.8 pts
|
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
|
$ 119
|
$ 132
|
$ (13)
|
(9.8)%
|
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
|
$ 60
|
$ 66
|
$ (6)
|
(9.1)%
____________________
|
Note:
|
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2020 and 2021. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
|
(1)
|
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
|
December 31,
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ Change
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
Casino
|
$ 65
|
$ 58
|
$ 7
|
12.1%
|
Rooms
|
11
|
11
|
—
|
— %
|
Food and Beverage
|
5
|
5
|
—
|
— %
|
Mall
|
59
|
40
|
19
|
47.5%
|
Net Revenues
|
$ 140
|
$ 114
|
$ 26
|
22.8%
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ 63
|
$ 38
|
$ 25
|
65.8%
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
45.0%
|
33.3%
|
11.7 pts
|
Gaming Statistics
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Rolling Chip Volume
|
$ 386
|
$ 1,070
|
$ (684)
|
(63.9)%
|
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
|
1.97%
|
1.76%
|
0.21 pts
|
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
|
$ 265
|
$ 274
|
$ (9)
|
(3.3)%
|
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
|
29.1%
|
23.3%
|
5.8 pts
|
Slot Handle
|
$ 13
|
$ —
|
$ 13
|
Slot Hold %
|
5.3%
|
Hotel Statistics
|
Occupancy %
|
43.9%
|
42.0%
|
1.9 pts
|
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
|
$ 437
|
$ 449
|
$ (12)
|
(2.7)%
|
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
|
$ 192
|
$ 189
|
$ 3
|
1.6%
____________________
|
Note:
|
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2020 and 2021. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
|
(1)
|
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Sands Macao
|
December 31,
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ Change
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
Casino
|
$ 21
|
$ 27
|
$ (6)
|
(22.2)%
|
Rooms
|
3
|
3
|
—
|
— %
|
Food and Beverage
|
1
|
2
|
(1)
|
(50.0)%
|
Net Revenues
|
$ 25
|
$ 32
|
$ (7)
|
(21.9)%
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ (17)
|
$ (18)
|
$ 1
|
(5.6)%
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
Gaming Statistics
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Rolling Chip Volume
|
$ 120
|
$ 506
|
$ (386)
|
(76.3)%
|
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
|
3.65%
|
1.15%
|
2.50 pts
|
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
|
$ 91
|
$ 127
|
$ (36)
|
(28.3)%
|
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
|
19.8%
|
18.1%
|
1.7 pts
|
Slot Handle
|
$ 140
|
$ 129
|
$ 11
|
8.5%
|
Slot Hold %
|
2.0%
|
3.1%
|
(1.1) pts
|
Hotel Statistics
|
Occupancy %
|
67.0%
|
69.6%
|
(2.6) pts
|
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
|
$ 139
|
$ 141
|
$ (2)
|
(1.4)%
|
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
|
$ 93
|
$ 98
|
$ (5)
|
(5.1)%
____________________
|
Note:
|
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2020 and 2021. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
|
(1)
|
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Marina Bay Sands
|
December 31,
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ Change
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
Casino
|
$ 237
|
$ 229
|
$ 8
|
3.5%
|
Rooms
|
40
|
36
|
4
|
11.1%
|
Food and Beverage
|
28
|
32
|
(4)
|
(12.5)%
|
Mall
|
49
|
39
|
10
|
25.6%
|
Convention, Retail and Other
|
14
|
9
|
5
|
55.6%
|
Net Revenues
|
$ 368
|
$ 345
|
$ 23
|
6.7%
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ 177
|
$ 144
|
$ 33
|
22.9%
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
48.1%
|
41.7%
|
6.4 pts
|
Gaming Statistics
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Rolling Chip Volume
|
$ 1,318
|
$ 1,257
|
$ 61
|
4.9%
|
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
|
6.32%
|
3.09%
|
3.23 pts
|
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
|
$ 814
|
$ 556
|
$ 258
|
46.4%
|
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
|
12.0%
|
17.9%
|
(5.9) pts
|
Slot Handle
|
$ 2,876
|
$ 3,315
|
$ (439)
|
(13.2)%
|
Slot Hold %
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
(0.4) pts
|
Hotel Statistics (2)
|
Occupancy %
|
79.1%
|
69.0%
|
10.1pts
|
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
|
$ 259
|
$ 229
|
$ 30
|
13.1%
|
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
|
$ 205
|
$ 158
|
$ 47
|
29.7%
____________________
|
Note:
|
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2020 and 2021. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
|
(1)
|
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
|
(2)
|
During the three months ended December 31, 2021, total available rooms decreased 16% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to rooms under construction for renovation purposes.
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data - Discontinued Operation Held for Sale
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Las Vegas Operating Properties(1)
|
December 31,
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ Change
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
Casino
|
$ 139
|
$ 53
|
$ 86
|
162.3%
|
Rooms
|
160
|
41
|
119
|
290.2%
|
Food and Beverage
|
90
|
22
|
68
|
309.1%
|
Convention, Retail and Other(2)
|
54
|
15
|
39
|
260.0%
|
Net Revenues
|
$ 443
|
$ 131
|
$ 312
|
238.2%
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ 154
|
$ (50)
|
$ 204
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
34.8%
|
Gaming Statistics
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Table Games Drop
|
$ 493
|
$ 289
|
$ 204
|
70.6%
|
Table Games Win %(3)
|
17.6%
|
11.1%
|
6.5 pts
|
Slot Handle
|
$ 1,148
|
$ 569
|
$ 579
|
101.8%
|
Slot Hold %
|
8.5%
|
8.1%
|
0.4 pts
|
Hotel Statistics
|
Occupancy %
|
100.3%
|
43.9%
|
56.4 pts
|
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
|
$ 247
|
$ 185
|
$ 62
|
33.5%
|
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
|
$ 247
|
$ 81
|
$ 166
|
204.9%
____________________
|
Note:
|
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2020. Rooms within the property's Venezia tower and Palazzo tower that were closed during the three months ended December 31, 2020, were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
|
(1)
|
In March 2021, LVS entered into definitive agreements to sell its Las Vegas real property and operations and as a result have been classified as a discontinued operation held for sale.
|
(2)
|
Prior year amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current period presentation, which excludes intercompany royalties as these will continue post-closing of the sale. See Exhibit 2.
|
(3)
|
This compares to our expected Baccarat win percentage of 18.0% to 26.0% and our expected non-Baccarat win percentage of 16.0% to 24.0% (calculated before discounts).
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
|
TTM
December 31,
|
(Dollars in millions except per square foot data)
|
Gross
|
Operating
|
Operating
|
Gross Leasable
|
Occupancy
% at
End of
|
Tenant Sales
|
Shoppes at Venetian
|
$ 50
|
$ 45
|
90.0%
|
814,784
|
79.7%
|
$ 1,348
|
Shoppes at Four Seasons
|
Luxury Retail
|
43
|
41
|
95.3%
|
125,466
|
100.0%
|
9,150
|
Other Stores
|
16
|
15
|
93.8%
|
118,742
|
88.2%
|
2,700
|
Total
|
59
|
56
|
94.9%
|
244,208
|
94.3%
|
6,300
|
Shoppes at Londoner(3)
|
13
|
10
|
76.9%
|
532,175
|
54.4%
|
1,462
|
Shoppes at Parisian
|
9
|
8
|
88.9%
|
296,322
|
74.5%
|
648
|
Total Cotai Strip in Macao
|
131
|
119
|
90.8%
|
1,887,489
|
73.7%
|
2,154
|
The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands
|
49
|
43
|
87.8%
|
622,362
|
98.2%
|
1,614
|
Total
|
$ 180
|
$ 162
|
90.0%
|
2,509,851
|
79.7%
|
$ 1,991
____________________
|
Note:
|
This table excludes the results of our mall operations at Sands Macao. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants were provided rent concessions of $8 million at our Macao properties and $4 million at Marina Bay Sands.
|
(1)
|
Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations.
|
(2)
|
Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.
|
(3)
|
The Shoppes at Londoner will feature more than 600,000 square feet of gross leasable area at completion of all phases of the renovation, rebranding and expansion to The Londoner Macao.
