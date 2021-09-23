LAS VEGAS SUPPORTS Olive crest

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive Crest couldn't do the work of protecting against child abuse and neglect without the assistance of the Las Vegas community. Wednesday, many of those who support the organization gathered at 24 Oxford inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, to celebrate.

"It is so amazing to see how the involvement of our partners has made such a huge impact on ending child abuse and neglect here in Southern Nevada," said Jimmy Monaghan, Executive Director of Olive Crest in Nevada. "It is through the partnerships, the volunteers and increasing awareness, that we are able to serve the most vulnerable children and families, truly changing one life at a time. Thank you to all involved."

The participants were welcomed by guest MC JJ Snyder of KTNV. Kelly Vohnn as Reba McEntire provided entertainment.

Sponsors included Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Caesars Sportsbook and others. Vegas Golden Knights' wives and significant others were honored for their effort in raising awareness and support for Olive Crest's mission.

"We are proud to support Olive Crest in their mission to promote strong families and provide safety for children in Nevada," said Richard "Boz" Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality, owners of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

About Olive Crest

Since 1973, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of more than 175,000 abused, neglected, and at-risk children and their families. The organization works tirelessly to meet the individual needs of kids in crisis by providing safe and loving homes, counseling, and education for both youth and parents.

Olive Crest's many innovative programs reflect a conviction that strengthening the family is the most powerful way to help heal children. With unwavering compassion, the Olive Crest family maintains a lifelong commitment to the youth and the families it serves even after they have graduated from the organization's programs.

In 2020, Olive Crest served over 24,000 children and families throughout Nevada, California and the Pacific Northwest. For information, call (702) 685-3459 or visit: www.olivecrest.org/nevada

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort. The property is part of Curio Collection by Hilton. The integrated resort intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture and features three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 Chambers and suites; the 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Sun Casino, operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; a five-acre desert pool oasis including Élia Beach Club and a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,500 capacity; 24 Oxford showroom accommodating 650 guests; an exclusive portfolio of twelve food and beverage venues including Todd English's Olives, Kris Yenbamroong's Night + Market, the legendary Nobu, Michael and David Morton's One Steakhouse, Kassi Beach House from restauranteur Nick Mathers, Casa Calavera by global hospitality company Hakkasan Group, the sports entertainment, daylife and nightlife venue Money, Baby! from Justin Massei and Mikis Troyan of Clive Collective, famous Afters Ice Cream, Pizza Forte by the Ferraro Family and signature Virgin Hotels restaurants and bars including The Kitchen at Commons Club, The Bar at Commons Club, The Shag Room and Funny Library Coffee Shop. The property is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Asset Management, Dream and Orlando Development. The off Strip playground is located at 4455 Paradise Road. For more information, visit www.virginhotelslv.com .

About Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value, and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "#1 Hotel in the United States" in 2016 and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - Virgin Hotels Dallas - named the "#16 Hotel in Texas" - Virgin Hotels Nashville and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are now open. Locations in New York, New Orleans, Miami, Edinburgh and Glasgow to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, and London.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 100 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts in nearly 30 countries and territories. Curio Collection properties offer guests authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and elevated amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors . Experience a positive stay at Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about the brand at newsroom.hilton.com/curio, and follow Curio Collection by Hilton on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

