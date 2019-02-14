Las Vegas Valley Local Wins $1,559,521.68 Playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Grand™ at Suncoast Hotel & Casino
Feb 14, 2019, 17:38 ET
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day came early to a Las Vegas Valley local who won $1,559,521.68 playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Grand™ slot game at Boyd Gaming's Suncoast Hotel & Casino on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
The lucky player hit the life-changing jackpot at 6:52 p.m. at the popular local's entertainment destination located in the Northwest area in Las Vegas. The video slot machine landed on the Grand Jackpot slot of the bonus wheel indicating the winning jackpot.
Aristocrat's Buffalo Grand slot game is part of Aristocrat's popular Buffalo franchise. Buffalo Grand takes all the fun of the original Buffalo™ game and makes it larger than life on the multiple award-winning Arc™ Double cabinet.
About Aristocrat
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a leading global provider of land-based and online gaming solutions. The Company is licensed by more than 200 regulators and its products and services are available in more than 90 countries around the world. Aristocrat offers a diverse range of products and services including electronic gaming machines and casino management systems. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.
About Boyd Gaming
Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.
