Las Vegas Valley Water District Selects VODA.ai's Machine Learning to Support Decision-Making

Smart decisions with artificial intelligence

"The team at LVVWD is a great partner and has been collaborating with us to refine the results of our daVinci engine for years. By expanding this partnership, we are working with the LVVWD team to expand functionality that empowers the broader utility industry as well as helping LVVWD continue to serve the growing population and work toward its goal of a sustainable and efficient water system," said George Demosthenous, CEO at VODA.ai.

About VODA.ai: VODA.ai uses artificial intelligence to assess the condition of water mains and help water utilities make smart decisions managing pipe assets. VODA.ai is a Software as a Service company serving utilities worldwide. It is headquartered in Boston Massachusetts.

About Las Vegas Valley Water District: The Las Vegas Valley Water District is a not-for-profit water utility that began providing water to the Las Vegas Valley in 1954. The LVVWD serves more than 1.5 million people within the City of Las Vegas and Unincorporated Clark County and is a member of the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

