Las Vegas Wedding Photographer Sees an Unexpected Increase in Business Despite COVID-19

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenic Las Vegas Weddings, a local wedding destination and photography business, is pleased to announce an unexpected uptick in clients despite the crippling effects of COVID-19 upon the Las Vegas economy.

The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the Las Vegas economy particularly hard. However, certain local industries are starting to notice increased business despite the challenges of social distancing and nation-wide levels of unprecedented unemployment.

One of our most popular weddings is the Valley of Fire Sunset Wedding. An amazing and fun wedding location is Nelson Ghost Town.

Instead of paying tens of thousands of dollars for a traditional wedding, many couples looking to get married are now opting to quickly tie the knot in what's being termed as a "destination elopement."

Elopements, by their very nature, offer couples several advantages:

Fewer guests mean no need for a large venue or building. Social distancing is made much easier with smaller groups of people.

With low gas prices and record-low airfares, the overall cost of holding a destination elopement is a fraction of what a traditional wedding would cost.

The elopement can concurrently serve as a vacation or honeymoon destination.

"Over the past few months, we've noticed a considerable uptick in couples booking their Las Vegas outdoor wedding ceremonies," says Scenic Las Vegas Weddings owner Trey Tomsik. "Couples don't want to wait until the Coronavirus is under control and the economy back to normal. Small elopement weddings are quickly becoming more popular—and destinations like Las Vegas are a top choice."

"Las Vegas offers couples a diverse range of scenic outdoor venues above and beyond the stereotypical Elvis impersonator conducting the ceremony on the Strip," continued Trey. "There are several highly popular scenic destinations where our clients get married and have their wedding photography performed. Red Rock Canyon, Valley of Fire, and El Dorado Canyon (Nelson's Ghost Town) are just a few of the many local outdoor locations that couples are exchanging their vows."

About Scenic Las Vegas Weddings

Established in 2000, Scenic Las Vegas Weddings is a full-service Las Vegas destination wedding firm that offers couples the chance to get married and have photos taken in one of several iconic Las Vegas outdoor locations. The company was founded by Las Vegas native Trey Tomsik who has a lengthy career as a professional wedding photographer. For more information on Scenic Las Vegas Weddings or to speak to Trey, please visit our website at https://www.sceniclasvegasweddings.com/.

