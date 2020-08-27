LaSalle St. Continues Recruiting Success With Onboarding Of Retirement Services Group

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle St., a family of wealth management firms encompassing independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) platforms, today announced the recruitment of Retirement Services Group, a Northbrook, Illinois-based firm specializing in profit sharing and 401(k) plans, which oversees approximately $625 million in assets. The addition of Retirement Services Group builds on a surge in fast-growing and innovative financial advisor teams joining LaSalle St. this year.

Mark Contey, Senior Vice President of Business Development for LaSalle St., said, "We are thrilled that Retirement Services Group has joined the LaSalle St. family. The team has long stood out as an innovator in its field for both plan sponsors and plan participants. Our recruitment of Retirement Services Group is a prime example of how LaSalle St.'s nimble and comprehensive home office support adds value to a diverse array of practices. We are committed to fostering a highly responsive atmosphere that enhances their long-term growth potential."

Retirement Services Group was founded in 1993 by Peter Kearney, who has more than 25 years of experience in wealth and investment management and also serves on the American Funds Advisory Council. He has deep expertise in everything from clarifying a firm's retirement plan objectives and goals to helping firms manage their relationships with plan providers.

Mr. Kearney works closely at Retirement Services Group with his colleague Jeff Kinzler, a financial advisor who has 30 years of industry experience. Mr. Kinzler specializes in working with individuals and business owners in both the pre- and post-retirement phases of their lives. The firm was also very excited recently with the addition of Patrick Kearney to its team. Patrick, a 2016 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, will work within the practice to further develop its client acquisition and servicing activities.

Retirement Services Group provides a full range of sophisticated and customized solutions for small and medium-size companies in need of profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans. These include plan consultation and strategic design, annual investment review and analysis, education and promotion of plans to employees, as well as administration and recordkeeping. Retirement Services Group is an industry leader in maximizing plan participation and contribution rates while minimizing fees and expenses.

Peter Kearney, President of Retirement Services Group, said, "Our decision to join LaSalle St. became clear when we realized how greatly we would benefit from open access to senior management, and from the level of professionalism among home office staff. The best teams in our field leverage such advantages into exceptional retirement plan experiences for employers and employees. With LaSalle St. as our partner, we will become even better at doing so for our clients. During the current market upheaval, that's more important than ever."

Dan Schlesser, LaSalle St.'s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "We look forward to helping Retirement Services Group, and every practice that joins us, reach new heights in the years to come. That is why we have rolled out new offerings for them this year, such as our Zero-Rate M&A Loan Program and our Fund and Annuity Direct Help Desk. Thanks to our strong balance sheet and private ownership structure, LaSalle St. is poised to accelerate both our recruitment and the development of our support infrastructure in the months ahead."

About LaSalle St.

LaSalle St. is a family of firms comprising LaSalle St. Securities, an independent broker-dealer; LaSalle St. Investment Advisors, a SEC-registered investment adviser; and LaSalle St. Insurance Services, a provider of annuity and insurance products. It has a singular mission of supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors across the country. Founded in 1974 and based in Chicago, Illinois, LaSalle St. supports more than 300 financial advisors, has approximately $10 billion in total client assets and is registered in all 50 states. The LaSalle St. companies offer a wide range of services, including brokerage, advisory, investment and insurance. The firm clears primarily through National Financial Services, with custodial services through NFS parent Fidelity Investments. For more information, visit https://www.lasallest.com/

