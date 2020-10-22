LaSalle St. Launches GuideTrack Financial Planning Platform To Provide Technology-Enhanced Financial Planning Experience For Affiliated Advisors' Clients

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle St., a family of wealth management firms encompassing independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) platforms, today announced the launch of GuideTrack, a flexible and technology-enabled financial planning platform that empowers financial advisors to more effectively serve tech-savvy clients who want a digitally-enhanced service experience but still value the counsel of a trusted advisor. The rollout highlights LaSalle St.'s ongoing commitment to strategically investing in scalable, adaptable solutions and platforms that can accommodate the ways in which independent financial advisors run their practices while helping to propel and accelerate their growth.

GuideTrack utilizes Fidelity Automated Managed Platform (AMP), Fidelity Institutional's award-winning, financial planning-led digital advice solution co-developed with eMoney Advisor. GuideTrack is being offered to all financial advisors in LaSalle St.'s network. The platform's turnkey capabilities are also well-aligned with the needs of advisors based at financial institutions such as banks and credit unions.

Mark Contey, Senior Vice President for Business Development at LaSalle St., said, "In our challenging current environment, direct relationships between advisors and clients are more important than they have ever been – as are robust, technology-enabled tools that enable advisors to meet their clients' financial planning needs when in-person interactions aren't an option. At the same time, advisors also need innovative financial planning platforms to help serve the growing segment of their books that want the efficiency and convenience of a fully-integrated, digital wealth management experience while also having access to a human advisor. GuideTrack meets both of these critical needs by empowering advisors to offer a hybrid digital / personal service experience in a cost-effective way that allows them to serve clients more effectively and raise their own growth trajectory."

Gary Gallagher, head of Investment and Managed Solutions for Fidelity Institutional, said, "Planning-led digital advice helps advisors meet the varied and evolving needs of today's investors, and we're excited LaSalle selected Fidelity AMP as the technology behind their new solution. Advisor-led offerings like GuideTrack deliver a balance of digital and personal elements that make it easy for advisors to adapt the way they work with investors throughout their life's journey, as well as focus on higher value conversations with clients."

GuideTrack offers financial advisors a streamlined interface through which they can seamlessly manage relationships through each stage of the client life cycle:

Initial engagement / onboarding: The platform provides a simple set of questions to collect basic client information and start the financial planning process. Its intuitive interface allows clients to manage the process, as well.

Planning: The platform allows advisors and clients to review different scenarios, build goals-based plans and map them to models based on pre-assigned risk scoring.

Funding: GuideTrack offers online, paperless account opening with full e-signature capabilities.

Ongoing management: Alerts and dynamic dashboards help advisors and clients track progress toward goals.

Mr. Contey concluded, "Far from placing limits on our financial advisors, our goal is to provide them with the infrastructure they need to best serve their clients, along with the tools and support to grow and scale their businesses. With decades of experience in creating and assembling solutions that surpass our advisors' expectations, we stand ready to support them in achieving long-term success and helping their clients attain their financial goals."

About LaSalle St.

LaSalle St. is a family of firms comprising LaSalle St. Securities, an independent broker-dealer; LaSalle St. Investment Advisors, a SEC-registered investment adviser; and LaSalle St. Insurance Services, a provider of annuity and insurance products. It has a singular mission of supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors across the country. Founded in 1974 and based in Chicago, Illinois, LaSalle St. supports more than 300 financial advisors, has approximately $10 billion in total client assets and is registered in all 50 states. The LaSalle St. companies offer a wide range of services, including brokerage, advisory, investment and insurance. The firm clears primarily through National Financial Services, with custodial services through NFS parent Fidelity Investments. For more information, visit https://www.lasallest.com/

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity's mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $8.8 trillion, including discretionary assets of $3.5 trillion as of September 30, 2020, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 32 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 13,500 institutions with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients' money. Privately held for more than 70 years, Fidelity employs more than 45,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about-fidelity/our-company.

Fidelity Investments and Fidelity Institutional (together "Fidelity") is an independent company, un-affiliated with LaSalle St. Fidelity is a service provider to LaSalle St. There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between LaSalle St. and Fidelity, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information here-in. eMoney is an independent company and is affiliated with Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Institutional provides clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC.

