Laser Cutting Machine Market, Rising digitalization in manufacturing processes to boost market growth - Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Laser Cutting Machine Market Analysis Report by End-user, Product, Geography and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2026". Request free sample pages .

Major Five Laser Cutting Machine Companies:

ALPHA LASER GmbH: The company provides development and supply of flexible packaging globally. This segment is the largest supplier of plastic, aluminum, and fiber-based flexible packaging.

The company provides development and supply of flexible packaging globally. This segment is the largest supplier of plastic, aluminum, and fiber-based flexible packaging. AMADA Co. Ltd.: The company offers solutions for meat packaging to protect the products and make them stand out from the competition and help to grab the attention on the store shelves.

The company offers solutions for meat packaging to protect the products and make them stand out from the competition and help to grab the attention on the store shelves. Bystronic Laser AG: The company offers solutions for meat packaging with a range of containers, trays, and specialty films for meat and fish packaging.

The company offers solutions for meat packaging with a range of containers, trays, and specialty films for meat and fish packaging. Chutian Laser: The company offers solutions for meat packaging which are made from recycled material that helps to keep the product safe and fresh for a longer duration.

The company offers solutions for meat packaging which are made from recycled material that helps to keep the product safe and fresh for a longer duration. Coherent Inc.: The company offers different types of products such as butter and cheese foils, wrap-around labels for dairies, and confectionery packaging.

Technavio's sample contains multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Buy Sample Report.

Laser Cutting Machine Market Segmentation

Product

Fiber



Solid-state



Diode



Others

End-user

Automotive



Aerospace And Defense



Electrical And Electronics



Industrial Machinery



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

APAC will account for 58% of market growth. The main markets for laser cutting machines in APAC are China, South Korea, and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the availability of a competent workforce will support market expansion for laser cutting machines in APAC. Get a Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.



Geared Motors and Drives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.



Mucus Clearance Devices Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.



Sinter Plant Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.

Laser Cutting Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.91% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ALPHA LASER GmbH, AMADA Co. Ltd., Bystronic Laser AG, Cangzhou Lead Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Chutian Laser, Coherent Inc., El.En. Spa, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Bond Laser Co., Koike Aronson Inc., LZK CNC Machine Tool Anhui Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Manz AG, Messer Cutting Systems GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa, Salvagnini Italia Spa, Shenzhen Hymson Laser Intelligent Equipments Co. Ltd., Trotec Laser GmbH, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Universal Laser Systems Inc., and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Fiber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Fiber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Solid-state - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Solid-state - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Solid-state - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Solid-state - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Solid-state - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Diode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Diode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Diode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Diode - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Diode - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 71: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 72: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 74: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 112: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ALPHA LASER GmbH

Exhibit 123: ALPHA LASER GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 124: ALPHA LASER GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: ALPHA LASER GmbH - Key offerings

11.4 AMADA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 129: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Bystronic Laser AG

Exhibit 131: Bystronic Laser AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Bystronic Laser AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Bystronic Laser AG - Key offerings

11.6 Coherent Inc.

Exhibit 134: Coherent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Coherent Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Coherent Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Coherent Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Coherent Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 El.En. Spa

Exhibit 139: El.En. Spa - Overview



Exhibit 140: El.En. Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 141: El.En. Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: El.En. Spa - Segment focus

11.8 Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 IPG Photonics Corp.

Exhibit 147: IPG Photonics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: IPG Photonics Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: IPG Photonics Corp. - Key offerings

11.10 Koike Aronson Inc.

Exhibit 150: Koike Aronson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Koike Aronson Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Koike Aronson Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Manz AG

Exhibit 153: Manz AG - Overview



Exhibit 154: Manz AG - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Manz AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Manz AG - Segment focus

11.12 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

Exhibit 157: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 158: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 159: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio