Laser Cutting Machine Market to Record 5.25% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Market Dynamics, Landscape & Vendor Assessment - Technavio

Laser Cutting Machine Market: Segmentation Assessment

The laser cutting machine market is segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, and others), product (fiber, solid-state, diode, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

End-user Landscape

The laser cutting machine market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant for revenue generation.

The automotive industry is the primary user of laser cutting machines, which are used to cut metal parts deployed in almost every system of automotive vehicles, ranging from fuel delivery systems to airbag components.

Technological advances, fueled by the implementation of stringent emission norms and the increasing demand for fuel efficiency, have boosted the demand for lightweight metal parts, such as aluminum and titanium, in passenger vehicles. Laser cutting machines are more efficient in cutting these lightweight metal parts than plasma metal cutting machines. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Landscape

58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. China , South Korea , and Japan are the key markets for the laser cutting machine market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of skilled labor will facilitate the laser cutting machine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Laser Cutting Machine Market: Vendor Assessment

The laser cutting machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

ALPHA LASER GmbH

AMADA Co. Ltd.

Bystronic Laser AG

Cangzhou Lead Laser Technology Co. Ltd.

Chutian Laser

Coherent Inc.

El.En. Spa

Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corp.

Jenoptik AG

Jinan Bond Laser Co.

Koike Aronson Inc.

LZK CNC Machine Tool Anhui Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Manz AG

Messer Cutting Systems GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

MKS Instruments Inc.

PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa

Salvagnini Italia Spa

Shenzhen Hymson Laser Intelligent Equipments Co. Ltd.

Trotec Laser GmbH

TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

Universal Laser Systems Inc.

Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

The elevator and escalator market share is expected to increase to 275.28 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37%.

share is expected to increase to 275.28 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37%. The welding power supply market share is expected to increase to USD 2.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12%.

Laser Cutting Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.91% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALPHA LASER GmbH, AMADA Co. Ltd., Bystronic Laser AG, Cangzhou Lead Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Chutian Laser, Coherent Inc., El.En. Spa, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Bond Laser Co., Koike Aronson Inc., LZK CNC Machine Tool Anhui Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Manz AG, Messer Cutting Systems GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa, Salvagnini Italia Spa, Shenzhen Hymson Laser Intelligent Equipments Co. Ltd., Trotec Laser GmbH, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Universal Laser Systems Inc., and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

About Us

