Laser Marking Equipment Market to grow by USD 535.39 Million during 2021-2025 | Amonics Ltd. and Coherent Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio
May 13, 2021, 18:44 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the laser marking equipment market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by USD 535.39 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at par impact on the laser marking equipment market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Fiber laser machines led the laser marking equipment market in 2020 and are expected to continue growing at a similar pace in the forecast years.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The rise in automation and the growth of coding and marking applications in the packaging industry will impact market growth positively in the long run.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
- What is the key market challenge?
Lack of skilled operators may impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
47% of the growth will originate from APAC.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amonics Ltd., Coherent Inc., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, MKS Instruments Inc., NKT AS, OMRON Corp., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and TYKMA Electrox Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in automation, metal additive manufacturing, and growing coding and marking applications in the packaging industry will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of skilled operators is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this laser marking equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Laser Marking Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Laser Marking Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Fiber Laser Machines
- CO2 Laser Marking Equipment
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Laser Marking Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The laser marking equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Laser Marking Equipment Market Size
- Laser Marking Equipment Market Trends
- Laser Marking Equipment Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing coding and marking applications in the packaging industry as one of the prime reasons driving the laser marking equipment market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Laser Marking Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist laser marking equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the laser marking equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the laser marking equipment market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser marking equipment market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fiber laser machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CO2 laser marking equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amonics Ltd.
- Coherent Inc.
- FANUC Corp.
- IPG Photonics Corp.
- Jenoptik AG
- MKS Instruments Inc.
- NKT AS
- OMRON Corp.
- TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
- TYKMA Electrox Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Share this article