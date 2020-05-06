Laser Marking Machine Market Size Worth $4.6 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laser marking machine market size is estimated to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising adoption of advanced marking technologies across industries such as machine tools and aerospace and the growing demand for precision marking on manufactured products to improve product's traceability are some of the factors driving the market growth. Wide-scale applications in the marking of machine tools and equipment especially in the automotive and semiconductor and electronics industries is anticipated to fuel the market demand from 2020 to 2027.

Key suggestions from the report:

The fiber type segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. It is owing to its extensive use on metals, thus finding prominent share in the automotive, aerospace, and machine tools industry

The machine tools segment dominated the market in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027. Increasing demand for robotics and sensors has augmented the need for tool identification and recognition, thus driving the segment growth

Asia Pacific region dominated the laser marking machine market with a share of 41.8% in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Growth in the region is primarily driven by the adoption of enhanced manufacturing techniques in the Chinese machine tools industry and the flourishing aerospace & military industry

Prominent players operating in the market include Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd; Telesis Technologies, Inc.; Videojet Technologies, Inc.; Trotec Laser GmbH; Epilog Laser; TYKMA Electrox, Inc.; MECCO; LaserStar Technologies Corporation; Gravotech Marking; and Sea Force Co., Ltd.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Laser Marking Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (CO2, Fiber, Green, UV, YAG), Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Packaging), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/laser-marking-machine-market

Governments are implementing regulations for permanent marking on products for identification and traceability purposes across defense as well as healthcare industry. For instance, the U.S. Department of Defense has a MIL-STD-130 standard, under which, the military property comprising weapons, artillery, and other equipment should be marked for tracking purposes. Similarly, in 2007, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) added the requirement of Unique Device Identification System to Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) by section 226 of the Food and Drug Administration Amendments Act of 2007 (FDAAA). Such stringent government norms across economies are expected to spur the demand for laser marking machines and systems over the forecast period.

Growing focus on factory automation to enhance productivity, conserve energy, and reduce downtime is anticipated to propel the overall market demand. Moreover, emerging economies such as India are the primary markets where the trend for mass production can be witnessed over the next couple of years. Mass production can be carried out with the help of automation technologies and quick rollout assembly lines, hence attributing to the demand for automated laser marking machines. For instance, the demand for smartphones in the country has forced the manufacturers to start the local production or assembly of smartphone components.

On the flip side, the safety and health issues related to the use of laser marking technology acts as a restraint for the market. The most prominent safety issues associated with these machines are burns and smoke. Laser burns are often observed on operators working on CO2 laser engraving and marking machines. Thus, the need for precautionary measures for ensuring safety and health, in turn, increases the operational cost. As a result, factors such as high initial investments, safety and health-related issues, and high operational costs involved in the use of laser marking machines may hamper the market growth of the over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global laser marking machine market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Laser Marking Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

CO2 Laser



Fiber Laser



Green Laser



UV Laser



YAG Laser

Laser Marking Machine Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Automotive



Aerospace



Machine Tools



Electronics and Microelectronics



Medical



Packaging



Military



Others

Laser Marking Machine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



India





China





Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Semiconductors Industry, by Grand View Research:

Metal Fabrication Equipment Market – Increasing demand for machining and metal processing in the developing countries is expected to drive the market. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for machining and metal processing in the developing countries is expected to drive the market. is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. Fiber Optic Preform Market – The growth can be attributed to the Growing popularity of high-bandwidth internet connections, opportunities in healthcare industry, and investments in telecommunication infrastructure, among other factors.

The growth can be attributed to the Growing popularity of high-bandwidth internet connections, opportunities in healthcare industry, and investments in telecommunication infrastructure, among other factors. LED Driver Market –Technological advancement in lighting components has enabled energy-efficiency and improved performance, thus strengthening the product demand.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.