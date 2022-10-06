Laser Marking Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 2728.9 Million By 2028 At A CAGR of 4.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Marking Market is segmented by Type - Fiber Laser, Diode Laser, Solid State Laser, CO2 Laser, by Application - Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Electronics & Electrical Category.



The global Laser Marking market size is projected to reach USD 2728.9 million by 2028, from USD 1898.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Laser Marking market

The expansion of the smart manufacturing industry and the expanding use of laser markers for part identification and traceability are both responsible for the growth of the laser marking market.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-34G925/global-laser-marking

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LASER MARKING MARKET

Laser marking machines are in demand as a result of growing industrialization since they are useful for marking and coding applications including logos, QR codes, barcodes, and graphics. This aspect is anticipated to drive the Laser Marking market The demand for laser marking machines in the expanding automotive, aerospace, electronics, pharmaceutical, medical, and cosmetic industries for marking on shipper cartons, leather, glass bottles, metals, plastic, and PP labels to ensure brand protection, traceability, and other uses has created a wealth of opportunity for the product in the market.

The automobile is said to have about 30,000 pieces in total. Even if the amount can fluctuate from car to vehicle, this will remain the same with a few hundred or thousand difference. Laser marking is essential to the automotive sector. For consistent traceability and security purposes, automobile parts require clear, consistent markings that must be guaranteed. Almost any material used in the automotive sector can be marked with legible alphanumeric, barcodes, and data matrix codes using laser marking devices. The lifetime of an automobile or the component part is totally guaranteed by the durability of these markings. Thus, the increasing use in the automobile industry is expected to drive the growth of the Laser Marking market

Laser marking ensures clean processing with little contamination because the technique is non-contact. The damage-free procedure includes little to no material penetration, unlike printing systems that will burn down the material by marking. In order to comply with rules that protect quality, traceability, and other safety criteria, many government organizations want some form of identity. Similar to this, the Federal Aviation Administration mandates that aircraft engineers designate certain components including engines, propellers, and other things. Each part must be tagged using an approved fireproof method, and the FAA will decide which marks are necessary (such as model, builder, and certification). These advantages are expected to further drive the Laser Marking market growth.

In spite of the fact that lasers can be used in a wide range of industries and applications, the most common method for preventing counterfeit goods is to brand, engrave, or etch things using lasers. A permanent, indelible imprint is produced through laser marking. Different codes increase intricacy to discourage counterfeiters. Laser marking is a quick procedure that can keep up with all production line speeds. Laser marks can be undetectable or clearly apparent. Codes can demonstrate product traceability and reveal whether a product is authentic or not. This factor is expected to further fuel the laser marking market growth.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-34G925/Global_Laser_Marking_Market

LASER MARKING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The fiber laser is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. This is due to a number of advantages, including flexible fiber light, good optical quality, high output power, and small machine size.

During the forecast period, the APAC laser marking market is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR. When compared to other regions, Asia Pacific has been at the forefront of adopting laser marking products and solutions. The large population in the area, rising R&D expenditures and expanding manufacturing and electronics sectors are anticipated to propel the laser marking market's expansion. One of the main centers for the production of automobiles is China, where laser marking is widely used.

Inquire For Customization : https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-34G925/Global_Laser_Marking_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-34G925/Global_Laser_Marking_Market

Key players

Coherent

Han's Laser

Trumpf

Gravotech

Jenoptik

Epilog Laser

600 Group

Mecco

Laserstar

Novanta

IPG Photonics

Beamer Laser Marking Systems

Eurolaser

Foba

Keyence

Photoscribe Technologies

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-34G925/Global_Laser_Marking_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-34G925&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Laser Marking Machine market was valued at USD 2193.7 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 3101.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

- Global Laser for Engraving Market Research Report 2022

- Global Industrial Laser Marking Machine Market Outlook 2022

- Global Color Fiber Laser Marking Machines Market Research Report 2022

- Global Laser Marking Machine for 5G Market Research Report 2022

- The global Medical Laser Marking Machine market was valued at USD 179.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 345.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2027.

- Global Fly Laser Marking Machines Market Research Report 2022

- Global Laser Glass Marking Market Research Report 2022

- The global Wafer Laser Marking Machine market size is estimated to be worth USD 181.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 268.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the review period.

- Laser Cladding Service Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis Report By Type, Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 to 2027

- In 2020, the global Power Semiconductor market size was USD 43750 million and it is expected to reach USD 62800 million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Click Here To See Related Reports on Laser Marking Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports