Laser Processing Markets to 2024 - The Increasing Need for Miniaturized Microelectronic Devices is Driving Demand

The "Global Laser Processing Market - Technologies, Market Share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates that the global laser processing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecasted period of 2017-2024.

The market is mainly driven by rising demand for high quality and genuine end-products, increasing demand in industrial and medical applications and laser-based material processing preferred over the traditional approach. However, the key restraints for the global laser processing market are lack of technical expertise and high investment. Moreover, the key opportunity for the global laser processing market is growing application areas.

The global laser processing market report covers segmentation by its type, application, and end-user. Based on type segment the market is classified into solid laser, liquid laser, gas laser and other lasers of which solid lasers held the largest share of the global laser processing market in 2017 as it is widely used in medical applications such as endoscopy and in the military for targeting. However, application segment is classified welding, cutting, drilling, marking & engraving, microprocessing and advanced processing.

Further, on the basis of the vertical segment, the market report is classified into machine tools, microelectronics, medical & life sciences, automotive, aerospace & defense, and other verticals.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global laser processing market due to rising adoption of laser systems across multiple applications areas. Further, there are various growth opportunities for the laser processing market in Asia-Pacific due to rising adoption of liquid, solid and gas lasers mainly YAG (Yttrium Aluminum Garnet), CO2, semiconductor, excimer and dye in microelectronics and machine tools sectors.

Moreover, North America is expected to be a fastest growing region during the forecast period 2017-2024 due to the strong presence of key market players in this region such as Coherent (United States), Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc., (United States), Epilog Laser (United States) and IPG Photonics Corporation (United States).

Some of the key market players of the laser processing market are Amada Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., Newport Corporation, Laser Star Technologies, IPG Photonics Corporation, Epilog Laser (United States) and others. These companies are using various strategies such as expansion, merger & acquisitions, collaboration, partnership, and product launch to hold large market share.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Demand for High Quality Products

Rising Demand in Industrial and Medical Applications

Increasing Need for Miniaturized Microelectronic Devices

High Adoption of Laser-Based Material Processing Over Traditional Approach

Restraints

High Cost of Laser Processing Technique

Lack of Skilled Worforce

Opportunities

Increasing Application Areas

Challenges

Growing Environmental Concerns Regarding the Rare Earth Elements

Complexities Related to High-Power Lasers

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Laser Processing Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.5.1. Top 5 Findings

2.5.2. Top 5 Opportunity Markets

2.5.3. Top 5 Companies

2.5.4. Top 3 Competitive Strategies

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.7.1. Investment Vs. Adoption Model

2.7.2.360-Degree Industry Analysis

2.7.3. Porters 5 Force Model

2.7.4. See-Saw Analysis

2.7.5. Consumer Analysis And Key Buying Criteria

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.8.1. Key Strategies & Analysis

2.8.2. Market Share Analysis & Top Company Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions

2.9.1. Investment Opportunities By Regions

2.9.2. Opportunities In Emerging Applications

2.9.3. Investment Opportunity In Fastest Growing Segment



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Growing Demand For High Quality Products

3.1.2. Rising Demand In Industrial And Medical Applications

3.1.3. Increasing Need For Miniaturized Microelectronic Devices

3.1.4. High Adoption Of Laser-Based Material Processing Over Traditional Approach

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. High Cost Of Laser Processing Technique

3.2.2. Lack Of Skilled Worforce

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Increasing Application Areas

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Growing Environmental Concerns Regarding The Rare Earth Elements

3.4.2. Complexities Related To High-Power Lasers



4. Global Laser Processing Market By Type

4.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.1.5.1. Global Solid Laser Market

4.1.5.1.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.1.5.1.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

4.1.5.1.3. Key Conclusions

4.1.5.1.4. Market Sub Segments

4.1.5.1.4.1. Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Yag) Laser

4.1.5.1.4.2. Semiconductor Laser

4.1.5.1.4.3. Thin Disk Laser

4.1.5.1.4.4. Fiber Laser

4.1.5.1.4.5. Ruby Laser

4.1.5.2. Global Gas Laser Market

4.1.5.2.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.1.5.2.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

4.1.5.2.3. Key Conclusions

4.1.5.2.4. Market Sub Segments

4.1.5.2.4.1. Excimer Lasers

4.1.5.2.4.2. Co2 Laser

4.1.5.2.4.3. Chemical

4.1.5.2.4.4. Argon Lasers

4.1.5.2.4.5. He-Ne

4.1.5.3. Global Liquid Laser Market

4.1.5.3.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.1.5.3.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

4.1.5.3.3. Key Conclusions

4.1.5.3.4. Market Sub Segments

4.1.5.3.4.1. Dye

4.1.5.3.4.2. X-Ray

4.1.5.4. Global Other Lasers Market

4.1.5.4.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.1.5.4.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

4.1.5.4.3. Key Conclusions



5. Global Laser Processing Market By Application

5.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.1.5. Market Segmentation

5.1.5.1. Global Cutting Market

5.1.5.1.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.1.5.1.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

5.1.5.1.3. Key Conclusions

5.1.5.2. Global Welding Market

5.1.5.2.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.1.5.2.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

5.1.5.2.3. Key Conclusions

5.1.5.3. Global Drilling Market

5.1.5.3.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.1.5.3.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

5.1.5.3.3. Key Conclusions

5.1.5.4. Global Marking & Engraving Market

5.1.5.4.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.1.5.4.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

5.1.5.4.3. Key Conclusions

5.1.5.5. Global Micro-Processing Market

5.1.5.5.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.1.5.5.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

5.1.5.5.3. Key Conclusions

5.1.5.6. Global Advanced Processing Market

5.1.5.6.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.1.5.6.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

5.1.5.6.3. Key Conclusions



6. Global Laser Processing Market By Vertical

6.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.1.5. Market Segmentation

6.1.5.1. Global Machine Tools Market

6.1.5.1.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

6.1.5.1.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

6.1.5.1.3. Key Conclusions

6.1.5.2. Global Micro-Electronics Market

6.1.5.2.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

6.1.5.2.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

6.1.5.2.3. Key Conclusions

6.1.5.3. Global Medical & Life Sciences Market

6.1.5.3.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

6.1.5.3.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

6.1.5.3.3. Key Conclusions

6.1.5.4. Global Automotive Market

6.1.5.4.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

6.1.5.4.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

6.1.5.4.3. Key Conclusions

6.1.5.5. Global Aerospace & Defense Market

6.1.5.5.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

6.1.5.5.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

6.1.5.5.3. Key Conclusions

6.1.5.6. Global Others Market

6.1.5.6.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

6.1.5.6.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

6.1.5.6.3. Key Conclusions



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Strategies

7.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisitions

7.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

7.1.3. List Of Product Launches

7.1.4. List Of Partnerships



8. Geographic Analysis

8.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

8.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

8.3. Opportunity Matrix

8.4. Global Laser Processing Market By Region 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.1. North America

8.4.1.1. Industry Analysis 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.1.2. Top Country Analysis

8.4.1.2.1. U.S.

8.4.1.2.1.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.1.2.1.2. Key Conclusions

8.4.1.2.2. Canada

8.4.1.2.2.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.1.2.2.2. Key Conclusions

8.4.2. Europe

8.4.2.1. Industry Analysis 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.2.2. Top Country Analysis

8.4.2.2.1. UK

8.4.2.2.1.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.2.2.1.2. Key Conclusions

8.4.2.2.2. France

8.4.2.2.2.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.2.2.2.2. Key Conclusions

8.4.2.2.3. Germany

8.4.2.2.3.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.2.2.3.2. Key Conclusions

8.4.2.2.4. Spain

8.4.2.2.4.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.2.2.4.2. Key Conclusions

8.4.2.2.5. Rest Of Europe

8.4.2.2.5.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.2.2.5.2. Key Conclusions

8.4.3. Asia Pacific

8.4.3.1. Industry Analysis 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.3.2. Top Country Analysis

8.4.3.2.1. China

8.4.3.2.1.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.3.2.1.2. Key Conclusions

8.4.3.2.2. India

8.4.3.2.2.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.3.2.2.2. Key Conclusions

8.4.3.2.3. Japan

8.4.3.2.3.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.3.2.3.2. Key Conclusions

8.4.3.2.4. Australia

8.4.3.2.4.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.3.2.4.2. Key Conclusions

8.4.3.2.5. Rest Of Asia Pacific

8.4.3.2.5.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.3.2.5.2. Key Conclusions

8.4.4. RoW

8.4.4.1. Industry Analysis 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.4.2. Top Country Analysis

8.4.4.2.1. Latin America

8.4.4.2.1.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.4.2.1.2. Key Conclusions

8.4.4.2.2. Middle East & Africa

8.4.4.2.2.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

8.4.4.2.2.2. Key Conclusions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Alpha Nov Laser (France)

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Product Portfolio

9.1.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.1.4. Scot Analysis

9.1.5. Strategic Analysis

9.2. Altec Gmbh (Germany)

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Product Portfolio

9.2.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.2.4. Scot Analysis

9.2.5. Strategic Analysis

9.3. Amada Co., Ltd. (Japan)

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.4. Scot Analysis

9.3.5. Strategic Analysis

9.4. Bystronic Laser Ag (Switzerland)

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Product Portfolio

9.4.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.4. Scot Analysis

9.4.5. Strategic Analysis

9.5. Coherent Inc. (United States)

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Product Portfolio

9.5.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.5.4. Scot Analysis

9.5.5. Strategic Analysis

9.6. Epilog Laser, Inc. (United States)

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Product Portfolio

9.6.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.6.4. Scot Analysis

9.6.5. Strategic Analysis

9.7. Eurolaser Gmbh (Germany)

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Product Portfolio

9.7.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.7.4. Scot Analysis

9.7.5. Strategic Analysis

9.8. Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. (China)

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Product Portfolio

9.8.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.8.4. Scot Analysis

9.8.5. Strategic Analysis

9.9. Ipg Photonics Corporation (United States)

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Product Portfolio

9.9.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.9.4. Scot Analysis

9.9.5. Strategic Analysis

9.10. Jenoptik Laser Gmbh (Germany)

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Product Portfolio

9.10.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.10.4. Scot Analysis

9.10.5. Strategic Analysis

9.11. Laserstar Technologies Corporation (United States)

9.11.1. Overview

9.11.2. Product Portfolio

9.11.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.11.4. Scot Analysis

9.11.5. Strategic Analysis

9.12. Newport Corporation (United States)

9.12.1. Overview

9.12.2. Product Portfolio

9.12.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.12.4. Scot Analysis

9.12.5. Strategic Analysis

9.13. Prima Industrie (Italy)

9.13.1. Overview

9.13.2. Product Portfolio

9.13.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.13.4. Scot Analysis

9.13.5. Strategic Analysis

9.14. Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc. (United States)

9.14.1. Overview

9.14.2. Product Portfolio

9.14.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.14.4. Scot Analysis

9.14.5. Strategic Analysis

9.15. The Needham Group (United Kingdom)

9.15.1. Overview

9.15.2. Product Portfolio

9.15.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.15.4. Scot Analysis

9.15.5. Strategic Analysis



