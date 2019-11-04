Laserfiche Named a Challenger in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — a leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — was named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms. Laserfiche was evaluated as one of 18 vendors in the market, and was recognized based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"Organizations are creating troves of data every day," said Chris Wacker, CEO of Laserfiche. "By automating workflows with Laserfiche to develop analytics and generate visual reports, organizations can realize the true value of their data, and use it as a major part of their business strategy. This strategic use of data enables customers to boost productivity, scale operations and create a digital-first customer experience."

Laserfiche offers a product suite of content services — including e-forms, document management, workflow rules management, content collaboration, dashboard analytics, records management and audit trail — available on-premises or as a SaaS offering. The Laserfiche platform enables customers to accelerate how business gets done by automating high-volume activities that increase employee productivity. The company recently unveiled enhancements to its process automation suite, including robotic process automation, which allows customers to design more streamlined, end-to-end automations; plus out-of-the-box insights reports to help organizations monitor process-related health and performance metrics.

"The City of Santa Monica is the heart of Silicon Beach, and our residents and businesses expect city services to be as innovative as the tech companies headquartered here," said Joseph Cevetello, CIO of the City of Santa Monica. "Laserfiche is a core part of the technology strategy that enables Santa Monica to make services faster, more efficient and more accessible, and supports the creation of the best possible citizen experience."

"As content services offerings and capabilities evolve, we keep our customers at the heart of every decision and innovation, which is why we believe Laserfiche is positioned as a Challenger," said Thomas Phelps IV, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and CIO of Laserfiche. "On Gartner Peer Insights1, customers give Laserfiche a 4.8 average rating (out of 5.0) in the Content Services Platforms market (as of Nov. 1, 2019) over the last 12 months, based on 126 ratings."

Laserfiche is the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

