Lasko Launches Limited-Edition, USA-Made Box Fan To Celebrate Fourth Of July

As a proud American company, Lasko has been manufacturing products in the U.S. for the past 115 years and counting. From starting as a small shop in Philadelphia in 1906 to now distributing innovative products to people around the world, the brand has remained committed to its mission to provide consumers a healthier and more comfortable home environment.

Following the launch of its USA-made heater line last year, the limited-edition, box fan is the latest Lasko product to champion American workers just in time for the patriotic holiday. Lasko produces more than 7.5 million box fans every year in the American heartland.

"We are excited to introduce a USA-made fan that is both functional and unique in design," said Lasko Chief Executive Officer, Ed Vlacich. "As a storied American-made brand, Lasko remains committed to supporting American workers with continued domestic fan production at our plants in Franklin, Tennessee and Fort Worth, Texas."

The limited-edition 20" Box Fan sports a patriotic blue and white design and is exclusively available on Walmart.com. Additional features include:

Durable Steel Body construction: Backed up by 2-year warranty

Backed up by 2-year warranty Weather-Resistant Motor: Perfect for sitting in a window to bring fresh, cool air to any room

Perfect for sitting in a window to bring fresh, cool air to any room Energy-Efficient: Costs less than 2 cents per hour to operate

Costs less than per hour to operate Three Fan Speeds: Provides everything from a quiet breeze to strong air circulation

The USA-Made Box Fans will be available to purchase for $22.96 on Walmart.com from mid-June until supplies run out. For more information, visit Lasko.com.

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 115 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com.

