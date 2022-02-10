Lassen Peak Appoints Former Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Deputy Chief, Mike Downing, to its Advisory Committee

Deputy Chief Downing led the five operational divisions within LAPD: Major Crimes, Emergency Services Divisions, Metropolitan Division, Air Support Division, Emergency Operations Division and oversaw the operations surrounding Anti-Terrorism Intelligence, Criminal Investigative, Organized Crime, Surveillance, Hazardous Devices, LAX Bomb K-9, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Mounted Unit, Dive Teams, Emergency Preparedness and Response. Recognized as a global leader on police leadership methodology, he also worked with the United States Department of Justice and State Department, traveling throughout multiple continents to transition large national police organizations into democratic civilian policing models and overlay counter-terrorism enterprises on top of cities.

Lassen Peak's advisory committee consists of nationally recognized experts to address critically important issues such as civil rights, law enforcement policy and procedure, and key community perspectives as it relates to the introduction of Lassen Peak's upcoming products. The committee will provide insight and guidance into the methods and application of Lassen Peak's ground-breaking concealed weapon detection technology throughout its development, currently targeted for introduction to law enforcement departments and agencies in 2023.

Deputy Chief Downing states, "Lassen Peak technology signifies the important transition away from physical contact used in fundamental public safety procedures. By applying safe technology from a distance to clear a suspect of dangerous concealed objects, both officers and citizens gain an important procedural advancement that is sure to improve relations and reduce potentially dangerous encounters."

Lassen Peak Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hatch Graham, states "Mike is arguably one of the top public safety experts around the globe. His expertise combines the law enforcement leadership attained within one of the most recognized metropolitan police departments in America with the fan safety strategies required for state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venues."

Lassen Peak is developing handheld technology that will allow highly accurate weapon detection to be conducted anywhere in the field, at a reasonably safe distance, and without physical contact – all while providing safeguards that protect civil rights and privacy, and while offering a path to a greater level of accountability than today's manual concealed weapons searches.

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, and high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. Matching advanced technologies with the need for a transformation in public safety solutions in the field, the team is committed to providing law enforcement and society with safe and less contentious alternatives to the legacy methods of identifying concealed dangerous objects and weapons.

