"Last Call" to Invest in Sugar Free, Gluten Free, Award Winning Yolo Rum. Crowdfund on Wefunder to End Friday.

Yolo Rum is pure rum (no additives) from Panama and is gluten free and sugar free. It is made by Cuban born rum legend Don Pancho Fernandez. Yolo Rum features Yolo Rum Gold (aged 10 years) and Yolo Rum Silver, combined Yolo Rum has won 21 international awards.



"Investing in Yolo Rum, automatically makes you part of the Yolo Rum Team, and I have been overwhelmed by the support from our team. The encouragement and enthusiasm has inspired and invigorated all of our efforts. YOLO!" Says CEO, Philip Guerin.





Yolo Rum has focused on the benefits of the crowdsource opportunities that the crowdfund has generated. Yolo Rum investors have exclusive access to a monthly investors meeting/webinar and vote on relevant issues, live.





Yolo Rum is featured on the Wefunder platform and their website states, "Keep the American Dream alive. Back founders solving the problems you care about and help their startups grow."



To invest in Yolo Rum go to:





https://wefunder.com/yolo.rum.llc





